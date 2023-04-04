It is set to be sunny throughout Easter weekend in Yorkshire, so families will be looking to get out of the house and spend time with their loved ones. Luckily the region is filled with beautiful parks, gardens and beaches where you can fully embrace nature and sunny weather.
There are also plenty of things to do for all ages whether that’s improving your historical knowledge of Yorkshire at the many museums or enjoying a lovingly prepared picnic at one of the stunning parks. If you are in the mood to be adventurous and active, you can test your climbing skills at Brimham Rocks in Harrogate or hike at Malham Cove.
Take a dip in the sea at Filey Beach, admire the unique pieces of art at Yorkshire Sculpture Park in Wakefield or observe nature at Danes Dyke in Bridlington. We have listed TripAdvisor’s most popular attractions and landmarks you can visit over the Easter holidays.
Free things to do in Yorkshire over Easter
National Railway Museum, York
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 18,864 reviews.
Address: Leeman Road, York, YO26 4XJ.
Peasholm Park, Scarborough
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 5,203 reviews.
Address: North Bay, Scarborough, YO12 7TR.
Brimham Rocks, Harrogate
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,549 reviews.
Address: Brimham Moor Road, Summerbridge, Harrogate, HG3 4DW.
Malham Cove
It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 1,588 reviews.
Address: Malham, Skipton, BD23 4DJ.
Filey Beach
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,589 reviews.
Address: Nearest town is Scarborough and its postcode is YO14 9JQ.
York Museum Gardens
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,149 reviews.
Address: Museum Street, York, YO1 7FR.
Royal Armouries Museum, Leeds
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 4,667 reviews.
Address: Armouries Drive, Leeds, LS10 1LT.
Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Wakefield
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 4,364 reviews.
Address: West Bretton, Wakeﬁeld, WF4 4LG.
Roundhay Park, Leeds
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,553 reviews.
Address: Mansion Lane, Roundhay, Leeds, LS8 2HH.
The Piece Hall, Halifax
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,172 reviews.
Address: Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE.
Kirkstall Abbey
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,206 reviews.
Address: Abbey Road, Kirkstall, Leeds, LS5 3EH.
National Science and Media Museum, Bradford
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,558 reviews.
Address: Pictureville, Bradford, BD1 1NQ.
Newmillerdam Country Park, Wakefield
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 933 reviews.
Address: Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6QQ.
Sheffield Botanical Gardens
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,819 reviews.
Address: Clarkehouse Road, Broomhall, Sheffield, S10 2LN.
Sheffield Winter Garden
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,962 reviews.
Address: Surrey Street, Sheffield, S1 2HH.
Cusworth Hall, Doncaster
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 717 reviews.
Address: Cusworth, Doncaster, DN5 7TU.
Clifton Park, Rotherham
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 775 reviews.
Address: Doncaster Road, Rotherham, S65 2BH.
The Peace Gardens, Sheffield
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 708 reviews.
Address: 50 Pinstone Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 2HH.
Beverley Minster
It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 1,389 reviews.
Address: 38 Highgate, Beverley, HU17 0DN.
Hull's Old Town
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 845 reviews.
Address: 25 High Street, Hull, HU1 1PS.
Danes Dyke Nature Reserve, Bridlington
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 414 reviews.
Address: Danes Dyke Nature Reserve, Bridlington, YO15 1AA.