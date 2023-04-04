You don’t always have to spend money to visit some of Yorkshire’s most popular landmarks and attractions during the Easter holidays and these places are even more enjoyable when it is sunny outside.

It is set to be sunny throughout Easter weekend in Yorkshire, so families will be looking to get out of the house and spend time with their loved ones. Luckily the region is filled with beautiful parks, gardens and beaches where you can fully embrace nature and sunny weather.

There are also plenty of things to do for all ages whether that’s improving your historical knowledge of Yorkshire at the many museums or enjoying a lovingly prepared picnic at one of the stunning parks. If you are in the mood to be adventurous and active, you can test your climbing skills at Brimham Rocks in Harrogate or hike at Malham Cove.

Take a dip in the sea at Filey Beach, admire the unique pieces of art at Yorkshire Sculpture Park in Wakefield or observe nature at Danes Dyke in Bridlington. We have listed TripAdvisor’s most popular attractions and landmarks you can visit over the Easter holidays.

Brimham Rocks, near Harrogate. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Free things to do in Yorkshire over Easter

National Railway Museum, York

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 18,864 reviews.

Address: Leeman Road, York, YO26 4XJ.

National Railway Museum, York. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

Peasholm Park, Scarborough

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 5,203 reviews.

Address: North Bay, Scarborough, YO12 7TR.

Brimham Rocks, Harrogate

A view of Kirkstall Abbey. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,549 reviews.

Address: Brimham Moor Road, Summerbridge, Harrogate, HG3 4DW.

Malham Cove

It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 1,588 reviews.

The Japanese garden and pagoda in Peasholm Park, Scarborough. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Address: Malham, Skipton, BD23 4DJ.

Filey Beach

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,589 reviews.

Address: Nearest town is Scarborough and its postcode is YO14 9JQ.

York Museum Gardens

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,149 reviews.

Top of Malham Cove. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Address: Museum Street, York, YO1 7FR.

Royal Armouries Museum, Leeds

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 4,667 reviews.

Address: Armouries Drive, Leeds, LS10 1LT.

Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Wakefield

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 4,364 reviews.

Address: West Bretton, Wakeﬁeld, WF4 4LG.

Roundhay Park, Leeds

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,553 reviews.

Address: Mansion Lane, Roundhay, Leeds, LS8 2HH.

The Piece Hall, Halifax

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,172 reviews.

Address: Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE.

Kirkstall Abbey

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,206 reviews.

Address: Abbey Road, Kirkstall, Leeds, LS5 3EH.

National Science and Media Museum, Bradford

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,558 reviews.

Address: Pictureville, Bradford, BD1 1NQ.

Newmillerdam Country Park, Wakefield

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 933 reviews.

Address: Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6QQ.

Sheffield Botanical Gardens

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,819 reviews.

Address: Clarkehouse Road, Broomhall, Sheffield, S10 2LN.

Sheffield Winter Garden

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,962 reviews.

Address: Surrey Street, Sheffield, S1 2HH.

Cusworth Hall, Doncaster

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 717 reviews.

Address: Cusworth, Doncaster, DN5 7TU.

Clifton Park, Rotherham

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 775 reviews.

Address: Doncaster Road, Rotherham, S65 2BH.

The Peace Gardens, Sheffield

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 708 reviews.

Address: 50 Pinstone Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 2HH.

Beverley Minster

It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 1,389 reviews.

Address: 38 Highgate, Beverley, HU17 0DN.

Hull's Old Town

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 845 reviews.

Address: 25 High Street, Hull, HU1 1PS.

Danes Dyke Nature Reserve, Bridlington

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 414 reviews.