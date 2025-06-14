Humber Bridge Soapbox Derby 2025: Best photos from Yorkshire homemade cart competition and race

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Published 14th Jun 2025, 17:17 BST
The Humber Bridge Soapbox Derby returned to Yorkshire as families and racers gathered at the car park in Hessle - here are the best photos from the event.

There were around 17 teams from across the region who competed in homemade carts and racing for fun and charity on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

The free event, run by Hessle Town Council and Hull 4 Heroes were raising money for veterans.

The competition included food and entertainment - here are the best photos taken by The Yorkshire Post photographer, James Hardisty.

One of the competitors, The Restortion Rangers takes the fast route over the ramp jump and continues down the circuit towards the finishing line.

Drivers being towed to the starting line.

One of the competitors Lady P's Pedestrian Powered Parambulator heading down the circuit towards the finishing line.

One of the competitors Team TASE A clears the ramp jump and heads down the circuit towards the finishing line.

