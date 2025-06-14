There were around 17 teams from across the region who competed in homemade carts and racing for fun and charity on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
1. Humber Bridge Soapbox Derby 2025
One of the competitors, The Restortion Rangers takes the fast route over the ramp jump and continues down the circuit towards the finishing line. Photo: James Hardisty
2. Humber Bridge Soapbox Derby 2025
Drivers being towed to the starting line. Photo: James Hardisty
3. Humber Bridge Soapbox Derby 2025
One of the competitors Lady P's Pedestrian Powered Parambulator heading down the circuit towards the finishing line. Photo: James Hardisty
4. Humber Bridge Soapbox Derby 2025
One of the competitors Team TASE A clears the ramp jump and heads down the circuit towards the finishing line. Photo: James Hardisty
