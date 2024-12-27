This time-honoured tradition features two teams who pull against each other from opposite sides of the River Nidd.
The Half Moon pub goers pull on a rope against those of Mother Shipton’s Inn on the other and ‘heave-ho’ in an attempt to pull the other team into the water in this annual Knaresborough event.
The competition started at 12pm on Thursday, December 26, 2024 with men’s and women’s teams competing at Low Bridge in Knaresborough.
Here are some of the best photos from the event.
