Knaresborough Boxing Day Tug o’ War 2024: Best photos from this year’s traditional Yorkshire competition between the Half Moon Pub and Mother Shipton’s Inn

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 27th Dec 2024, 12:28 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2024, 09:19 GMT
The traditional Yorkshire event Knaresborough Boxing Day Tug o’ War returned to the town - here are some of the best photos from the event.

This time-honoured tradition features two teams who pull against each other from opposite sides of the River Nidd.

The Half Moon pub goers pull on a rope against those of Mother Shipton’s Inn on the other and ‘heave-ho’ in an attempt to pull the other team into the water in this annual Knaresborough event.

The competition started at 12pm on Thursday, December 26, 2024 with men’s and women’s teams competing at Low Bridge in Knaresborough.

Here are some of the best photos from the event.

Participants ‘heave-ho’ed’ competitively during the tug of war event.

1. Knaresborough Boxing Day Tug o’ War 2024

Participants ‘heave-ho’ed’ competitively during the tug of war event. Photo: Simon Hulme

Observers watched on as many participated in the tug of war.

2. Knaresborough Boxing Day Tug o’ War 2024

Observers watched on as many participated in the tug of war. Photo: Simon Hulme

One half of the group pulled the rope during the tug of war event.

3. Knaresborough Boxing Day Tug o’ War 2024

One half of the group pulled the rope during the tug of war event. Photo: Simon Hulme

The other side tug on the rope in the hopes of pulling the other team into the water.

4. Knaresborough Boxing Day Tug o’ War 2024

The other side tug on the rope in the hopes of pulling the other team into the water. Photo: Simon Hulme

Related topics:YorkshireKnaresborough
