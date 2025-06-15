Thousands of runners, spectators and volunteers participated in the popular Leeds 10K and flooded the streets of Leeds on Sunday, June 15, 2025. The event saw the female course record broken in 00:33:39.

The Leeds 10K was founded by Jane Tomlinson while she was battling terminal cancer. In 2006, she knew her time left to raise money was limited, so she decided to set up the Leeds 10K to continue the fundraising vehicle for charities that she had started.

Over the last 15 years, the race has grown to become one of the biggest events in the city and is also inclusive and supports participants of all abilities.

Here are some of the best photos from the event - can you spot yourself?

