Leeds 10K 2025: Best photos from one of Yorkshire’s biggest charity runs as thousands raced through the city

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 15th Jun 2025, 13:07 BST
The Leeds 10K returned to the city this weekend - here are the best photos from the charity run.

Thousands of runners, spectators and volunteers participated in the popular Leeds 10K and flooded the streets of Leeds on Sunday, June 15, 2025. The event saw the female course record broken in 00:33:39.

The Leeds 10K was founded by Jane Tomlinson while she was battling terminal cancer. In 2006, she knew her time left to raise money was limited, so she decided to set up the Leeds 10K to continue the fundraising vehicle for charities that she had started.

Over the last 15 years, the race has grown to become one of the biggest events in the city and is also inclusive and supports participants of all abilities.

Here are some of the best photos from the event - can you spot yourself?

A group of runners race around the track. (Pic credit: Leeds 10K)

1. Leeds 10K 2025

A group of runners race around the track. (Pic credit: Leeds 10K) Photo: Leeds 10K

Photo Sales
A runner in the midst of the race. (Pic credit: Leeds 10K)

2. Leeds 10K 2025

A runner in the midst of the race. (Pic credit: Leeds 10K) Photo: Leeds 10K

Photo Sales
Some participants came dressed up in costumes. (Pic credit: Leeds 10K)

3. Leeds 10K 2025

Some participants came dressed up in costumes. (Pic credit: Leeds 10K) Photo: Leeds 10K

Photo Sales
The event was attended by thousands of runners and onlookers. (Pic credit: Leeds 10K)

4. Leeds 10K 2025

The event was attended by thousands of runners and onlookers. (Pic credit: Leeds 10K) Photo: Leeds 10K

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsYorkshire
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice