There will be various road closures in Leeds or restricted access to ensure the safety of the people taking part in this year’s Leeds 10K charity race.

The organisers of the Leeds 10K, Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, have announced a series of temporary road closures ahead of the annual event taking place on Sunday, June 15, 2025, to protect the participants, volunteers and spectators.

Thousands of runners of all abilities and ages will be travelling to the city in just over a weeks’ time, for one of the region’s biggest charity road runs.

The Leeds 10K was started by Jane Tomlinson in 2007 and continues to be her lasting legacy. Jane raised more than £1.8 million for charity whilst battling terminal cancer.

Road closure. (Pic credit: Andrew Bellis)

The run will begin outside the University of Leeds Parkinson Steps at 9am and those who will be taking part will embark on a route through the city centre and Hyde Park, up into the lively area of Headingley, passing AMT Headingley Stadium amongst the way, before returning back around and ending on the Headrow, with Leeds Art Gallery as the backdrop.

The event will also see the return of the Leeds Mini and Junior, offering children and families the opportunity to experience the event day atmosphere and get active together with shorter distances.

Starting from the iconic Parkinson Steps, the juniors aged 9-15, will take to the 2.5K course at 9.45am, followed by the Mini’s shortly after, with a 1.5K route. Catering for children aged between 3-8, those participating in the Mini event must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Runners, spectators, residents and visitors are being advised that a number of the city’s roads will be closed or have access restricted.

Tristan Batley-Kyle said: “We thank the residents and businesses of Leeds for their patience and continued support.

“The Leeds 10K brings a great atmosphere and raises substantial funds for charity, and we appreciate everyone’s cooperation in helping make it safe and successful.”

Leeds 10K road closures

The event will require the closure of roads and road junctions as well as the suspension of a number of Traffic Regulation Orders between 6pm on Saturday, June 14 and 3pm on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

The parking suspensions include: Blenheim Terrace, Grove Road and Calverley Street.

Roads around the start and finish are closed from 4am on Sunday, June 15. These include: Blenheim Terrace/Woodhouse Lane, Cavendish Road, Cookridge Street, Great George Street, Calverley Street, The Headrow, Park Row and Upper Basinghall Street. Closures around the start will be re-opened for 12pm whilst those around the finish will be closed until 3pm.

The rest of the road closures on route will come into force from 8am. These closures include: Woodhouse Lane, Moorland Road, Clarendon Road, Rampart Road, Woodhouse Street, Headingley Lane, Otley Road, Shaw Lane, Monk Bridge Road, Grove Road, Grove Lane, Meanwood Road, Oatland Road, Oatland Lane, Lovell Park Road, Wade Lane, Merrion Street, Albion Street and The Headrow.