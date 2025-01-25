Ormesby Hall in Middlesbrough will be hosting its first food and drink festival that will celebrate cultural diversity, independent businesses, international cuisines, and performing arts.

The National Trust mansion, Ormesby Hall, will be hosting its inaugural food and drink festival in September this year.

All visitors will have access to Ormesby Hall, the surrounding grounds, and its vast gardens with their ticket.

Festival goers can enjoy the venue’s picturesque scenery while indulging in the festival’s diverse offerings of live entertainment and family activities.

The event will take over the weekend on Saturday, September 6 and Sunday, September 7, 2025 in the heart of the city of Middlesbrough.

The purpose of the festival is to combine a celebration of local talent and independent businesses with world cultures and international cuisines. The Street Food Arena will serve a variety of cultural delicacies and national flavours from all corners of the globe.

Visitors can also explore the event’s Artisan Markets, displaying a wide range of local traders and their unique products. These include handmade crafts, freshly-baked goods, vibrant art pieces, artisanal cheeses and more.

There will also be independent bars, serving specialty spirits, signature cocktails, wine, cider and more and alternatively, guests can enjoy cask-favourites, lagers, and IPAs from the festival’s Full Ale House.

Event director, Michael Johnston, said: “We couldn’t be more honoured to host our event in such a historically rich and scenic location.

“To finally have preparations underway is very exciting, and we’re looking forward to bringing something special to Middlesbrough. There are plenty of ideas in the works, and we aim to create an unforgettable weekend for the city.

Festival manager, Nikki Orrell, said: “The Teesside area has an abundance of fantastic artisans, entrepreneurs, and local businesses that we want to spotlight.

“We take pride in providing a platform for their talents to be showcased within the wider community.

“Ormesby Hall is a fantastic opportunity to highlight as many small businesses as possible across one weekend, so we urge those who’d like to join us to get in touch!”

Entertainment is in abundance throughout the weekend, with the Live Music Stage highlighting Teesside and Yorkshire’s up-and-coming talent across the weekend. Two tribute acts, yet to be announced, are set to headline each evening of the event.

Foodies can watch a variety of the region’s top culinary experts, esteemed chefs, and acclaimed business owners in the Live Cookery Theatre. Hosted by MasterChef finalist and renowned cookery school teacher Anthony O’Shaughnessy, guests can enjoy learning the craft of global delicacies and famous dishes.

