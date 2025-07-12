A secretive group of yarnbombers has transformed Pickering Market Place into a woollen wizarding world including Harry Potter characters.

The Pickering Yarnbombers chose the wizarding theme to honour the town’s strong connection with the Harry Potter characters through the 1930s themed North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

The steam train and the nearby Goathland station were used as locations in the first of the films.

The town’s knitting skills are on full display with at least 12 bollards and the post box in the market place decorated with woolly depictions of characters including Harry Potter, Hagrid and Dumbledore.

A woollen Hagrid in Pickering. (Pic credit: Visit Pickering)

Shops around the town will also be hosting a ‘Hunt The Snitch’ competition from Friday, July 18, 2025, where people will be invited to find a series of decorated balls called snitches in the shop windows before taking their answers to Pickering Book Tree. The winner will get Pickering Town Gift Vouchers.

A member of the Pickering Yarnbombers, who wished to remain anonymous said: “We couldn’t think of a better theme to make people smile this summer as they walk through the market place and notice the characters.