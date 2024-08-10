This weekend the iconic Royal Air Force (RAF) planes Red Arrows will be flying over various locations in Yorkshire - here is everything you need to know.

The Red Arrows, known officially as the RAF Aerobatic Team, is the aerobatics display team of the RAF located at RAF Waddington.

The team was formed in 1964 making this year its 60th diamond anniversary and has been a significant group in British popular culture, with their aerobatic displays normally performed during a variety of summer events.

The four roles of the Red Arrows are: representing and showcasing the skills and values of the RAF, supporting the British industry, aiding in defence diplomacy and aiding recruitment for the UK Armed Forces.

The RAF Red Arrows. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Originally, they were equipped with seven Folland Gnat trainers inherited from the RAF Yellowjacks displays team. The aircraft was picked because it was cheaper to navigate than front-line fighters.

During their first season, they flew across Europe and in 1966, the team was increased to nine members, enabling them to develop their Diamond Nine formation. They swapped to the BAE Hawk trainer in 1979. The Red Arrows have performed more than 4,800 displays in 57 countries worldwide.

They will display with nine Hawk T1 aircraft this year and include outlines of two Red Arrows Hawk jets, trailing patriotic colours.

The planes will fly over various locations in North and East Yorkshire this weekend.

Exact times iconic planes Red Arrows will be flying over Yorkshire

The Red Arrows route from Blackpool Airport to RAF Waddington Transit on Sunday, August 11, 2024, will include Yorkshire locations.

E of Pateley Bridge - 7.35pm

Birdsall - 7.41pm

E of Millington - 7.42pm