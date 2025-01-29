Vulcan XH558 at Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Exact times of the iconic aircraft 2025 tours in Yorkshire where visitors can spend time in the cockpit
Visitors will get the chance to walk beneath the iconic Avro Vulcan’s huge delta-wing and view the thousands displayed under this aircraft.
They will also get the opportunity to speak to the volunteer engineering team about what it takes to maintain a Vulcan.
There will be plenty of photo opportunities and all proceeds from these events go towards helping to care for the ‘Spirit of Great Britain’, Vulcan XH558.
The meeting point for the day is the Vulcan to the Sky at Unit 4 Delta Court, Third Avenue, Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA), DN9 3GN.
The schedule is as follows: arrive at the office, just a short journey away from Vulcan XH558’s location at DSA, at the start of your visit for a meet-and-greet briefing with tea or coffee, board the coach, before passing through security.
You will then spend an estimated 90 minutes at the aircraft which will include an underwing tour, volunteer engineering talks about the work currently being carried out including changing oils, inspections, tests and minor repairs, time in the cockpit with a short talk from an engineer and a look into XH558’s cavernous bomb-bay.
The tour will take place on four dates: February 16, March 2 and 30 and April 27, 2025 and the sessions will be split into morning and afternoon from 10am to 12pm and from 1.30pm to 3.30pm. Tickets cost £20 per person.
