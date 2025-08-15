Vulcan XH558 Underwing Tours 2025: Visitors will get to walk underneath the iconic Avro Vulcan aircraft at Yorkshire event
As well as being able to observe the underwing of the Vulcan XH558, visitors will also get to speak to volunteers about what it takes to maintain the aircraft.
There will also be photo opportunities and the event will take place at Doncaster Sheffield Airport. The meeting place will be the Vulcan to the Sky Trust office at the rear of the building.
There will be morning and afternoon slots on August 31, September 14, October 12 and November 2, 2025 and tickets cost £15 per person.
You will arrive at the offices where there will be a meet-and-greet briefing with tea or coffee, and you will produce your e-ticket details for your security pass to be completed.
You will then board the coach and take in your briefing, before passing through site security to the secure area where XH558 is parked.
You will spend around 40 minutes at the aircraft, which will include: an underwing tour to see names if applicable; a look into XH558’s cavernous bomb-bay; the volunteer team will be there throughout the tour to answer questions and help to find names underneath the aircraft.
At the end of the visit, you will board the coach and return to the meeting point.