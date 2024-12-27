Here’s what to expect during the Yorkshire Coast Retreat 2025 weekend of walking and exploring the region’s coastline around Robin Hood’s Bay and Whitby.

Visitors will be meeting at the Old School House in Robin Hood’s Bay on Friday, March 14 at 12pm where they will be staying over the weekend retreat until Sunday, March 16, 2025.

This is a weekend of walking and exploring the North Yorkshire coast around the village of Robin Hood’s Bay and the town of Whitby.

On Saturday, March 15, 2025, visitors will go on a 13-mile walk, which will mostly be on flat surface, to Whitby via the Cleveland Way coastal path which will take around six hours.

Robin Hood's Bay. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

They will then spend a few hours in Whitby before returning to Robin Hood’s Bay via the Cinder Track.

On Sunday, March 16, 2025 visitors will spend a couple of hours and around two miles at the most on an easy local walk from the hostel where they will explore the Boggle Hole area before wrapping up the weekend.

Visitors are advised to bring walking boots and a rucksack as well as waterproofs and some extra layers including gloves, hats etc and their own towel.

The group organising the retreat Trail Walker will provide tea, coffee and milk and maybe even a surprise or two.