This year the Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival will take place on Funkirk Farm, Skipton, from Friday, July 22 to Sunday, July 24.

The event will include interactive workshops and masterclasses, a vintage funfair, crafting demonstrations, tasting sessions, exhibitions, delicious street food and plenty of fun activities to keep the children entertained.

Live celebrity demonstrations will be presented by popular famous chefs James Martin and Si King from The Hairy Bikers, as well as more live cookery demos on Yorkshire AA Rosette and dessert and Yorkshire chef cookery stages.

The Yorkshire Dales is famous for its man-made patchwork of dry stone walls. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Due to illness, Dave Myers will not be attending the festival this year.

A variety of bands and musicians will be performing across the two days. Today (July 22) Steptacular, a Steps tribute band, will be performing at the festival, as well as Rock The 90s. Chloe Barry will be performing as Adele on Saturday, as well as a Little Mix tribute band and Solid Gold ABBA. On Sunday Making It Madonna, Kieron Nicholl as Ed Sheeran and The Zoots Sounds of the 80s will also be in attendance.

The festival will run from 2pm to 11pm today and 9am to 7pm on Saturday and Sunday. Unless you would like to stay for the entertainment portion of the festival which ends at 11pm on Saturday and Sunday. Music, bars and street food traders will close down at 10.45pm each night.