A historic Yorkshire church is to get running water for the first time in it’s near 180-year history.

St Andrew’s Church in South Otterington, which is around five miles to the south of Northallerton, was built in 1846, and containers of water have had to be hauled up to the church ever since.

But the Grade II-listed building is set to get running water for the first time in its history thanks to some new funding - which means it will be able to have its first toilet.

A place of worship was first built on the site during the Norman era, and the font from the original church remains intact and can be seen inside the current building.

The newer church was paid for by William Rutson Esquire of the local Newby Wiske Hall for £7,000, in memory to his father, William Charles Rutson Esquire, a renowned Liverpool merchant.

Much of the church interior is Victorian – less than 200 years old – but was designed look much older by the church’s architect, Salvin.

The National Churches trust is giving £15,000 to St Andrew’s to carry out the work, which will also help the building be modernised so it can be used as a community space more often.

Once installed, it will mean the church can open every day and will offer inclusive events and an acitivites programme for local people.

Canon Stephen Treasure, Vicar of St Andrew’s Church, said: “In order to provide the facilities of a toilet and kitchen, our small committee has applied for grants to various grant-giving trusts, and were thrilled when the National Churches Trust awarded £15,000.

“A legacy allowed us to improve the access to St Andrew’s, and with the sum remaining, plus this £15,000 and other grants, we will now be able to give builders the go-ahead.

“The church and local community has given wholehearted support, raising nearly £7,000 through events and gifts, much coming from beyond the reaches of the congregation.

“The accessible toilet will particularly benefit older people. In serving refreshments both before and after the service, we will no longer have to carry water and will be able to wash up.

“This will benefit parents coming over for school services, wedding parties and funeral families as well as the Sunday congregation. We will give thought to extending our welcome and offer to the local community and to passers-by.

St Andrew Church in South Otterington. Credit: Stephen Treasure | Stephen Treasure

“Plans are already in hand to open the church to the public daily once the work is complete, and to provide a toddler group. Our facilities will be available for other groups and activities.”

Claire Walker, Chief Executive of the National Churches Trust, said: “The National Churches Trust is delighted to be able to support St Andrew church to enable them to add an accessible toilet and kitchenette to their beautiful building. This will help to keep the church building open and serving local people.

