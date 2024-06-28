ACT FAST! SECURE YOUR EARLY BIRD TICKETS FOR THE NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS IN THE HUNDRED 2024

Northern Superchargers kick off their 2024 campaign against Trent Rockets on Friday July 26 in an unmissable double-header. Early bird tickets are selling fast, with Headingley set to be a full house for the opener. This year’s wildcard picks promise another thrilling edition of The Hundred, with Dillon Pennington, Jordan Clark, Jodi Grewcock, and Sophia Turner joining the Northern Superchargers.

Get ready for what promises to be another spectacular show of elite entertainment in Leeds as The Hundred returns for its 2024 season.

The hype has begun across Yorkshire and the Northeast as the first fixtures for the Northern Superchargers edge closer. This will be the fourth consecutive tournament for the team, who will be eager to leverage the electric atmosphere at Headingley once again.

Families and young fans will be especially delighted with The Hundred’s return, thanks to its dynamic mix of fast-paced cricket, music, and off-pitch entertainment.

Northern Superchargers fans celebrating at Headingley Stadium

The Hundred isn't just for cricket enthusiasts. Last season proved it’s a fantastic day out for families, friends, and newcomers to the sport alike. Offering a blend of world-class cricket and top-notch family-friendly entertainment, it ensures there's something for everyone.

The overwhelming demand amongst fans in the region, with some games selling out before the first ball was bowled, sends a clear message: act fast to secure your early bird tickets. Adult prices start at £17, and tickets for under 16s are just £5.

The action gets underway at Headingley on Friday, July 26, with an opening game double header featuring both the men’s and women’s teams against Trent Rockets.

Headingley will host four Northern Superchargers double header matchdays:

Friday 26th July, Northern Superchargers v Trent Rockets, Headingley Stadium, double header, 3pm

Tuesday 30th July, Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave, Headingley Stadium, double header, 3pm

Sunday 4th August, Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals, Headingley Stadium, double header, 2.30pm

Tuesday 13th August, Northern Superchargers v London Spirit, Headingley Stadium, double header, 3pm

Immerse yourself in the diverse offerings of The Hundred, including captivating live music in collaboration with BBC Music Introducing, a variety of delicious food vendors, thrilling sports action, and an unparalleled fan zone experience. With tickets starting at just £17 for adults, £5 for under 16s, and free for children aged 5 and under, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

The Northern Superchargers’ 2024 wildcard picks have also been announced, with Jordan Clark returning to join up with his brother Graham Clark in the Men’s team, alongside newcomer Dillon Pennington. For the Women’s team, new arrivals Jodi Grewcock and Sophia Turner add fresh talent to the lineup.