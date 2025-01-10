The Rainbow Centre charity ball

A Scarborough based charity is hosting its very first Charity ball. On Saturday June 7, The Rainbow Centre will be hosting an elegant evening at Scarborough Spa which will be filled with delectable cuisine and fabulous music - all while helping local individuals and families who are in need.

The Rainbow Centre has been supporting vulnerable people in Scarborough for almost 28 years, helping the homeless as well as those in crisis. The centre offers a variety of essential services including: a foodbank, café, hot showers, laundry facilities, access to clothing, toiletries, and bedding, start-up packs for new homes, and a debt advice service.

The charity focuses on supporting those in need in our town. On average it provides around 1,000 food parcels each month, and in 2024 carried out almost 20,000 critical interventions.

At the ball, guests can indulge in a delightful drinks reception followed by a lavish three-course dinner, that will tantalise the taste buds. As the night unfolds, there will be an exciting charity auction where guests could win incredible prizes generously donated by local businesses.

Staff and Volunteers from the Rainbow Centre launching their charity ball

Ball-goers are encouraged to dress to impress in their finest black tie and evening attire as the ball will exude an atmosphere of sophistication and style. Guests will have the opportunity to dance the night away to an incredible live band - as well as a lively DJ.

Jo Laking, CEO of the Rainbow Centre says, “We are thrilled to be holding our first ever charity ball with the aim of raising much needed funds for our service. This is a fantastic opportunity for local people to come together to support a charity that helps so many in our town. We think demand for tickets will be high so book early to avoid disappointment.”

Individual tickets are available at £65, with several sponsorship and corporate options available.

Tickets are available online at www.therainbowball.org. If you would like more information regarding tickets and packages for this event, please contact Natalie at [email protected] or call 07588 000571.