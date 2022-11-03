The Yorkshire Dales is an upland area of the Pennines and most of it is part of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, which was founded in 1954. The Dales are surrounded by the North Pennines and Orton Fells, the Vales of York and Mowbray in the east, the South Pennines in the south and the Lake District and Howgill Fells to the west.

Spa towns in the Dales include Settle, Skipton and Wharfedale. The areas are not only popular for offering some of the best walking trails, they are also popular for their spa resorts.

We have compiled a list of the highest rated spa resorts in the Yorkshire Dales according to Google.

Swinton Park Hotel near Masham. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

Best spa breaks in the Yorkshire Dales

The Coniston Hotel Country Estate & Spa

The hotel located in Skipton has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 1,312 reviews.

Address: Coniston Cold, Skipton BD23 4EA.

Average price for one night: £139.

Wood Hall Hotel & Spa, Linton

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 505 reviews.

Address: Trip Ln, Linton, Wetherby LS22 4JA.

Average price for one night: £153.

Swinton Park Country Estate, Hotel & Spa

The hotel located in Ripon has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 522 reviews.

Address: Swinton Park Hotel, Ripon HG4 4JH.

Average price for one night: £255.

The Gamekeeper's Inn

The Skipton-based hotel has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 586 reviews.

Address: Long Ashes Park, Threshfield, Skipton BD23 5PN.

Average price for one night: £150.

The Devonshire Arms Hotel & Spa

The Devonshire Arms spa hotel has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 758 reviews.

Address: Bolton Bridge, Skipton BD23 6AJ.

