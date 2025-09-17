EPIKS offers free e-bike and bike maintenance sessions for businesses and workplaces - until the end of 2025

This autumn, local environmental group EPIKS (Environmental Projects in Kirklees) is offering businesses and workplaces in Huddersfield the chance to save over £1000 by offering FREE e-bike and bike maintenance events. But you’ll need to book in quick because the sessions are only free until the end of 2025!

E-bikes

At EPIKS Walk Wheel Ride“Try an e-bike” events staff can try out a range of pedal-assist e-bikes with a qualified e-bike instructor. They can enjoy a quick spin in a safe space or a longer pre planned 30-minute ride incorporating a range of terrains covering 2 or 3 miles.

The EPIKS team can answer questions about the best places to buy an e-bike, how to get the right one for you, tips on maintenance plus information about locks, helmets, lights and carrying equipment. EPIKS don’t sell bikes or e-bikes, so they are able to give impartial advice including how to make sure you buy an e-bike that is road legal.

EPIKS e-bike instructor at a "try an e-bike event"

For a smaller scale event, Walk Wheel Ride e-bike “Show and Tell” events feature a pop up stall with a range of e-bikes where EPIKS staff will provide your team with all the key information on areas like how to buy an e-bike, what sort of things to consider and e-bike storage and safety.

Dr Bike

EPIKS also offer free Dr Bike workshops where a qualified bike mechanic will come to your workplace and check out your team’s beloved bikes. They’ll review everything on your bike from wheels, brakes, gears and tyre pressure to lights, racks, pedals, saddles and more. They can make minor adjustments and tune-ups to bikes and let you know if your bike needs any repairs that can’t be fixed on site and what that might cost at a typical bike shop.

EPIKS is able to offer the events, which normally cost between £750 and £1350, for free thanks to funding from Network Rail’s Transpennine Route Upgrade and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Participants trying out e-bikes with EPIKS

EPIKS Active Travel Manager Beth Lomas said,

“Lots of employers locally are keen to help their staff explore ways to travel that enable them to leave their car at home. E-bikes are a great option for lots of households- they’re an affordable, healthy, low carbon way to travel, and many models now fold away so storage is easier. An e-bike rides like a normal bike with the benefit of a motor that assists pedalling and makes climbing hills easy. If you can ride a bike, it’s a just a little step to get the hang of an e-bike. For many people taking one for a spin at one of our events was exactly what they needed to find out if e-bikes were a good solution for them. We’re only able to offer a limited number of these free events over these last few months of 2025- our message to employers is - do something ‘wheely’ smart and get in touch today!”