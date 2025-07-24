Taylor Emmet lace up for their annual Charity Office Walk

Employees at leading law firm, Taylor Emmet, are set to take part in their annual ‘Charity Office Walk' on Friday 8th August, following last year's successful event, which raised £2,775 for their charity partners.

This year’s walking event will support Taylor Emmet's four charity partners: Support Dogs, Alzheimer's Society, Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, and Weston Park Cancer Charity. This event follows several successful initiatives that aim to raise the firm’s target of £20,000 for their charity partners this year, with £5,000 allocated to each organisation.

The sponsored walk connects the firm's five office locations, starting in Rotherham and passing through their new city centre office in the Isaac Building in Sheffield, visiting the Sheffield South West and Dronfield offices before ending at their new Peak District office in Bakewell, covering a total distance of 45 kilometres.

The event offers flexibility to participants, who can choose to walk distances of 5km, 10km, 15km, 22km, or challenge themselves to complete the full 45km route.

Taylor Emmet team during last year’s ‘Charity Office Walk’. Photo: Chapter II / Taylor Emmet

In previous years, the firm has hosted a variety of fundraising events for their charity partners, including charity bungee jumps, 'Dog and Doughnut Days', and a family fun day. Taylor Emmet also offers a ‘Volunteer Day' programme, offering all employees the opportunity to volunteer their time to support our charities.

Charlotte Rampley, Medical Negligence Solicitor at Taylor Emmet, said: "We are excited to once again take on our Taylor Emmet Office Walk. I look forward to seeing everyone across our branches come together for this special day to support causes that we care about.

"At Taylor Emmet, creating a positive impact in our community is important to us, and we appreciate every contribution towards helping us achieve our £2,000 target. Everyone is welcome to attend the event, and we encourage family, friends, colleagues, and even pets to join us!"