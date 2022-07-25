Victoria Leeds is participating in the Leeds Jurassic Trail 3 and is offering £5 parking throughout the event.

A spokesman said: "From 30 July to 4 September, the city of Leeds will be turning back time to the Jurassic era as 12 animatronic dinosaurs take over the city, including two at Victoria Leeds.

"Throughout the summer season, the shopping destination is encouraging families to get out and explore the city trail by offering £5 all-day parking at its multi-storey car park to those explorers bagging five stamps or more.

"Families must get their parking ticket verified at the Victoria Leeds customer service desk by presenting their completed maps with at least five stamps."

Jo Coburn, Senior General Manager at Victoria Leeds, said: “It’s the third year of the highly successful Jurassic Trail and we’re really looking forward to seeing all the excited little faces in our centre again.

"We wanted to make it as easy as possible for people to get out and enjoy themselves this summer. Our fantastic city has so much to offer, so hopefully this great value parking offer will allow families to come and explore Leeds again and have fun spotting all the dinosaurs.”