Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival organisers had no premises licence for event

Organisers of the cancelled Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival had not secured a premises licence to put on the event – and had run out of time to get one, North Yorkshire Council has revealed.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event had been due to be held on council land at Aireville Park in Skipton between July 18 and 20 but was called off on Friday July 4 by organising company Cocker Hoop Creative, whose managing director Jon Arrowsmith said there had been “too many challenges” to make the event happen.

Cocker Hoop was taking on the running of the event for the first time this year after the previous firm behind it, Events by B3 Ltd, went into liquidation last year – resulting in the cancellation of the 2024 event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council has now confirmed an application made for a premises licence for the 2025 event was submitted too late for a decision to be made in time for the festival dates.

The Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival had been due to return this year under new ownership and at a different venue but has now been cancelled.

It followed The Yorkshire Post contacting the council after seeing a premises licence application made by Cocker Hoop Creative for alcohol sales and live music performances which was published online on June 26. The application stated that interested parties and responsible authorities had until July 21 to make representations – the day after the event was due to have finished.

North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director for environment, Karl Battersby, whose directorate includes licensing, said an initial application by the company had been deemed invalid for failing to meet the correct requirements, with the second submitted too late to be decided before the statutory 28-day consultation period.

“An application for the sale of alcohol, recorded music and live music was submitted by Cocker Hoop Creative Limited on June 11, but it failed to meet the required advertising requirements,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Under the Licensing Act 2003, applicants must display a blue notice at the premises and publish a notice in the local newspaper. These measures are needed to ensure the public is aware of an application.

“Because these advertising requirements weren’t followed correctly by the organisers, the licence application was therefore deemed to be invalid and could not be progressed.

“A revised application was submitted and required a 28-day consultation period, however, this extended beyond the intended event date.

“We were exploring if there was a way that entertainment could be authorised without a premises licence, but we were unable to conclude this before the event was cancelled."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cocker Hoop said the company had offered to apply for a series of Temporary Event Notices (TENs) instead but did not progress the plan once the event was called off.

The spokesperson said: “There were some issues with our original licence application, and we offered a resolution to instead use a series of TENS licences for alcohol and entertainment. This solution was approved and verified by an event licence specialist. We presented this to North Yorkshire Council Licensing division on June 30, but we didn’t receive a response.

“The TENS applications could have been submitted up until July 10 giving us time to secure all the necessary licences to run the event.

“The cancellation of the festival was not related to the licence issue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the North Yorkshire Council website, TENs can only apply to events with fewer than 500 people on site, including staff.

A Cocker Hoop spokesperson said its plan would have been for the music stage field to have be broken into three separate areas, with each “picket fenced off and managed by security with a clicker in and out” to keep within number limits. Alcohol traders would have been asked to apply for an inidividual TENs for their pitch location.

In 2021, Cocker Hoop called off Lichfield Oktoberfest following a licensing issue. Lichfield District Council said at the time that an application for an event licence had been received too late to hold a hearing about objections to the event, resulting in the organisers deciding to cancel it.

The decision to cancel the Skipton festival last week followed several acts, including celebrity chefs James Martin and Rosemary Shrager, announcing they were withdrawing from the event. One of those dropping off the bill, disco act Brutus Gold’s Love Train, claimed “non-payment” was among the issues – an allegation denied by Mr Arrowsmith who said they had removed the act from the line-up over “argumentative and abusive” behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the event’s cancellation, The Yorkshire Post revealed serious health and safety concerns had been raised about the organisation of the festival.

Earlier this week, Lichfield District Council announced that following its concerns about the Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival cancellation it was refusing to allow Cocker Hoop to hold the annual Lichfield Food Festival and would also be banning the firm and any associated companies from hosting any future events in its area.

Mr Arrowsmith said he was “incredibly disappointed” at the decision and would be seeking legal advice.

Council decision backed

The decision by Lichfield Council to bar Cocker Hoop from hosting events on public or council land in the city has been welcomed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachael Filby, a ticketholder for the Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival who started a ‘Victims of Cocker Hoop’ group following that event’s cancellation last week, said: “Through no fault of their own, hard-working, small businesses and individuals have lost money with little hope of recourse or retribution.

"Small traders I have spoken to have told me how, unfortunately, they have to try and move on quickly from situations like this, because they need to focus on other upcoming events.

“I knew I wanted to try and stop this happening to anybody else. With the help and support of everybody in the group, we have done it.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Lichfield District Council for their bravery in making what I can imagine to have been a difficult decision."