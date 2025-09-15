'Jaw-droppingly non-scientific’ - Countryside reacts to Government burning ban

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement by Defra on Tuesday means proposals to ban burning on ground with peat depths of more than 30cms rather than the current limit of 40cms will be effective from the end of the month.

It comes as a wildfire which has covered 10 square miles of land on the North York Moors which isn’t actively managed is set to move into its sixth week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is what people from various countryside associations have said about the plans.

Emergency services battle to contain the giant blaze on Langdale Moor

Alex Farrell, BASC head of uplands

“Recent reports have pointed to 2025 being the worst ever year for wildfires in the UK – with the total set to eclipse 1,000.

“The irony is, as regulation tightens, the risk of large-scale wildfires increases. In the name of protecting peatlands, they may well be being set up to burn. We believe that this announcement is contradictory and ill-thought through.

“As the climate continues to change, those who manage the uplands need more practical tools, not fewer. Controlled cool burning isn’t the threat, it’s part of the solution.”

Joe Evans, CLA vice president

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Defra continues to view controlled burning as a ‘last resort’ option. We strongly dispute the scientific basis for this. Controlled burning is the only reliable, proven method other than grazing that moorland managers have available to control moorland vegetation fuel loads. Land managers should remain able to choose when they use it.

“Defra’s policy will impair our capacity to fight wildfires in the uplands, at a time of worsening risk. It must urgently conduct a full impact assessment of these policy changes.”

Robbie Moore, Conservative MP for Keighley and Ilkley

“The Government have entirely failed to understand the choice between managed man-made burning, or huge, uncontrollable and dangerous wildfires. Instead, they have pursued a naturalist agenda devoid of the practical realities of managing these habitats, and have chosen to be blindsided by ideological agendas.

“Once again Defra, under this Labour Government, have ignored the advice of external industry experts, including the NFU and National Fire Chiefs Council, and instead listened to their in-house team at Natural England. We seriously need to look at how Natural England is offered so much sway in the department at the expense of alternative viewpoints.”

Harriet Ranson, CLA director North

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even though the fire on Langdale Moor is now under control, the peat is still burning at 580 degrees – far more damaging than cool burns and more likely to happen if vegetation isn’t appropriately managed. Reducing fuel loads is crucial, especially as vegetation growth increases with milder weather.