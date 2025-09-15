Why ministers should visit our National Parks after huge moor fire - Emma Ryan

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aftermath of the Langdale Moor fire

Until I set about working on this series of stories surrounding the devastating wild-fire which has raged across the North York Moors and nearly six weeks later continues to burn.

Every night as I went to bed I looked out of the window across the moors and hoped the sky wasn’t orange. Every morning I have woken up hoping the smoke is a little less dense.

As the crow flies, I am maybe three, maybe four miles away so never in immediate danger but when debris drops through the velux windows, your heart sinks.

Not for me, but for fire crews, farmers, game-keepers, landowners and volunteers risking their lives on that moor.

And for people living close-by. Imagine the terror of watching a “tsunami of fire” hurtling towards the business your family has built over 50 years.

Imagine being a farmer, already getting shafted by the Labour government which says it “delivers for the working people”, and knowing you have 200 sheep on that moor and you can’t even see across the road, never mind where they have fled to.

Tell me a harder working and more dangerous profession than being a farmer or a fire-fighter.

More than three weeks later and 10 square miles of burnt moorland, the fire is only contained thanks to their herculean efforts.

Many of these fire-fighters are on-call or volunteers. After a 13 hour shift on the moors they go back to day jobs as vicars, nurses, estate-workers. Farmers are literally melting their own tractors by ferrying tanks of water to the moors.

If this was happening across ten square miles of London there would be a revolution.

Headlines on the national news - pop star Taylor Swift got engaged.

Now the fire is under control, talk turns to making sure it doesn’t happen again.

In Parliament, on Thursday September 4, farming minister Daniel Zeichner was asked by Whitby’s Labour MP Alison Hume if government would review further bans on controlled burning - scientifically proven to reduce fuel loads on moors - in light of the Langdale fire.

Zeichner says they will come back with proposals.

By Friday Steve Reed leaves his post as Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural (the fifth in as many years to do so). By Saturday, Zeichner has been sacked and in comes Angela Eagle, the fourth farming minister in three years.

By Tuesday the ban has been implemented.

Steve Reed now has a remit for deciding how to tackle wildfires and Environment Minister Mary Creagh (yes that’s another department) says re-wetting the moors will make them resilient to fire and banning burning makes the air quality better.

There are more than 100,000 acres of heather moorland in the North York Moors National Park to rewet then - that’s a lot of water Mary when we have a hosepipe ban and a drought.

A few months ago, Creagh visited Exmoor National Park to see work to restore peatlands. Last week she waxed lyrical about Labour turning the tide on nature’s decline after years of neglect with a nature reserve in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.