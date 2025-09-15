Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farmer and owner of Grouse Hill Caravan Site, Andrew Butterfield, his teenage son William and other farmers were battling alongside fire-fighters to stop flames passing through woodland on the boundary of the business when the fire, which had already been burning for a fortnight, escalated on August Bank Holiday Monday.

Two days later, fire crews from the London Fire Brigade were amongst other regions drafted in from National Resilience assets to help North Yorkshire crews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Caroline Butterfield asked who was covering the London crews she was dismayed to learn resources per fire service are allocated by population head rather than geographical area.

Grouse Hill Caravan and Camping owners Caroline and Andrew Butterfield. Pic Richard Ponter

She said: “When we spoke to the London Fire Brigade, we asked who was covering them while they were here. They said they were alright because they get more money.

"Why can’t that be put in a pot and pulled off as and when? We would not be in this situation now.”

Farmers have also expressed concerns national assistance wasn’t asked for earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cara Shardlow, whose family have farms in Sneatonthorpe, said: “Even the firemen said if it was not for farmers it would have been different and it would have hit farms

“I can’t even get my head around what would have happened if it was not for those guys. The help was too slow coming and it is pure luck no-one lost their lives up there.”

Caroline added: “There should be a public inquiry. Why was it not nipped in the bud and dealt with sooner?

"That would have cost thousands. Instead, it will have cost millions with the amount of fire engines here, tractors, tankers and the helicopter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked by the Yorkshire Post why it was two days after the fire escalated before national resources were drafted in, Jonathan Dyson, Chief Fire Officer said: “The fire had been contained up to August 25.

"When the incident escalated on the evening of the 25th, from initial containment to the advanced scale it reached over the next 24 hours, we escalated our request for further National Resilience assets.

“The decision to enhance our request for wider national assets was not a delay but a measured judgment based on the resilience of our own crews, who had worked tirelessly over many days in arduous conditions.

“This was an exceptionally difficult and dangerous incident, with live munitions detonating on the ground and the need to protect critical national infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite those challenges, there were no reported injuries to firefighters or the public, and no loss of property.