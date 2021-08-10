Our Yorkshire Farm’s Amanda Owen to release memoir-recipe book in tribute to long-lost seasonal way of life

Amanda Owen is a full time shepherdess

Described as ‘part photography book, part recipe book, and part memoir’, the book will feature 200 photographs taken by Amanda, which showcase the two thousand acre hill farm in Swaledale where she lives with her husband Clive Owen and their nine children.

Amanda began taking the photographs as a way to keep a lasting record of family life on the farm, while the recipes featured in the book hark back to a simpler time when food was driven by the seasons.

Indeed, ‘Celebrating the Seasons’ champions seasonal ingredients, with 24 countryside recipes, including Hedgerow Nutty Crumble, Gypsy Lamb Stew, Wild Mushroom Soup with Wood Sorrel and Hazelnut Pesto and Yorkshire Curd Tart.

Amanda Owen with her flock

Readers are also promised a seasonal account of life on the remote farm.

Written month by month, the book describes the age-old cycles of the farming year, as well as challenges faced by the unique family, who star on popular Channel 5 show Our Yorkshire Farm.

This is not The Yorkshire Shepherdess’ first foray into the literary world; despite being a full time shepherdess and TV star, she has found the time to author four Sunday Times Bestselling books.