The announcement follows a visit to the University where Ms Halliwell-Horner met with Prof Sir Chris Husbands, Sheffield Hallam’s Vice-Chancellor, and students from media arts and communication.

She was introduced to the South Yorkshire Children’s University initiative, which helps raise aspirations and opportunities for hundreds of children and young people across the region, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, by providing inclusive extra-curricular enrichment activities.

The singer also met with women’s rights expert Dr Suni Toor, whose award-winning work has helped to transform the support for female victims of violence in India, and learned more about Sheffield Hallam’s Athena Swan initiatives to support and transform gender equality within higher education and research.

Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner is to receive an honorary doctorate award from Sheffield Hallam University this year, in recognition of her work promoting and championing children, young people and women’s rights over the last 25 years.

The Spice Girls star and children’s author will collect her honorary doctorate award at a degree ceremony during Sheffield Hallam’s graduation fortnight in November. More than 12,000 students will be graduating from the University this year.

Prof Sir Chris Husbands added: “Geri Halliwell-Horner’s contribution to raising the aspirations of children and young people alongside her commitment to promoting women’s rights align closely with the University’s mission to Transform Lives. I am delighted that she has accepted our offer to award her an honorary doctorate in recognition of her philanthropic work, and look forward to welcoming her to our community.”