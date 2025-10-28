Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Care Quality Commission’s annual State of Care report warns that the health and care system is “under severe strain” and faces decline without sustained investment in community-based services.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting has pledged to move more care from the hospital to the community, and has also set up a commission with Baroness Louise Casey to help create a national care service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the CQC warned that the report “exposes issues about the readiness of the system for a shift to delivering neighbourhood care”.

It also raised concerns about “how some people experience care”- such as older people, those with dementia and pregnant women using maternity services.

Regarding adult social care, a separate report from Skills for Care found vacancy rates of around 7 per cent, which represents 90,000 unfilled posts across England.

This estimated the need for almost half a million additional care roles by 2040.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike and Aaron Padgham at the Day of Action event in Westminster.

Mike Padgham, chair of the Independent Care Group, which represents adult social care providers across York and North Yorkshire, said this was a “clear and urgent warning” about the fragile care system.

“We very much welcome this report because it reflects the truth of what care providers experience every day,” he said.

“It gives national recognition to the growing crisis we have been lobbying about for many years - chronic underinvestment, workforce shortages, and a lack of joined-up commissioning between health and social care.

“The regulator’s findings confirm what our members have long been saying: the system is fragmented, fragile, and struggling to meet rising demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Without decisive action, we risk seeing the gap widen between the care people need and what the system can deliver.”

Mr Padgham, who also runs Saint Cecelia’s care home in Scarborough, called for sustainable funding, better recruitment and retention and reform for commissioning services.

He added: “The Secretary of State’s commitment to moving care from hospital to the community is right in principle - but it will fail in practice unless resources follow.

“You cannot move care into the community if the community workforce and services are not funded to receive it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some of the NHS’s vast resources must be redirected into social care to make this shift a reality.

“It is time for Government to listen and act - the cost of inaction will be felt not only across social care, but right across the NHS and in every family that relies on these vital services.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “This report lays bare the scale of the challenge we inherited after years of neglect and underfunding.

“This government is getting the NHS back on its feet, and we've made significant progress in just a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Patient satisfaction with GPs is on the up – we have cut waiting lists by 206,000 in a year, recruited over 2,500 more GPs and taken action to end the 8am scramble.