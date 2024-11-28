Rishi Sunak abstained from voting on his own smoking ban policy

Rishi Sunak has abstained from voting on the smoking ban, one of the landmark policies he put forward as Prime Minister.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MPs voted in favour of giving the Tobacco and Vapes Bill a second reading, by 415 to 47, with a majority of 368.

This would incrementally increase the age at which buying cigarettes is illegal, starting with those born in January 2009, to create a “smoke-free generation”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Sunak recorded no vote on Tuesday evening. The Yorkshire Post has contacted the Richmond and Northallerton MP’s office for a comment.

During his time as Prime Minister, this was one of Mr Sunak’s most notable policies - however it failed to pass through Parliament in time when he called an early election.

Labour backed the law and has resuscitated it after getting into power.

At the time, Mr Sunak said he was “disappointed” the bill did not pass before the general election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He claimed it was "evidence of the bold action that I'm prepared to take".

Nigel Farage is quiet about the Union, the Irish Sea border and its cause, the Northern Ireland Protocol

"That's the type of prime minister I am,” he said.

“That's the type of leadership that I bring.

"I stepped up to do something that is bold, that will make an enormous difference in the future of our country."

It is unknown why Mr Sunak recorded no vote. There is a chance he may have been paired with an MP who wished to vote against the bill.

Nigel Farage also abstained from the vote, instead appearing on his GB News programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reform UK leader has been a major critic of the bill, saying it showed Labour’s “authoritarian socialist state control instincts and mentality”.

Speaking on GB News, Mr Farage said: “I bet I get a load of stick for appearing on here at 7pm. Why? Because this afternoon we have a debate on the Tobacco and Vapes Bill second reading. Believe you me, the Cromwellians are fully in charge.

“The reason I'm not voting at 7pm is because it's going pass with a majority of about 300 I think, and I think I'm better off here debating national issues on GB News in a situation like that.”

According to the register of members’ financial interests, Mr Farage has reported £177,428 in pay from GB News since he became an MP, which includes several months back pay.