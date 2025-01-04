Black Swan at Oldstead: History of Yorkshire restaurant run by Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 4th Jan 2025, 11:45 GMT
The Black Swan at Oldstead building dates back hundreds of years and has been run by Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks for the last 11 years - here is its history.

The Black Swan is a restaurant with rooms at Oldstead which offers a variety of food, drink and accommodation.

It was rated the best restaurant in the world in 2017 by Tripadvisor and the chef Tommy Banks has been awarded a Michelin Star and four AA Rosettes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The business meets old with new as it preserves its history while introducing modern, gastronomic creativity to its dining experience.

Tommy Banks outside his restaurant The Black Swan at Oldstead. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)Tommy Banks outside his restaurant The Black Swan at Oldstead. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)
Tommy Banks outside his restaurant The Black Swan at Oldstead. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

History of Black Swan at Oldstead

The pub building dates back to the 1500s in the southwest corner of the North York Moors National Park.

The inn had been used for many years by travellers visiting attractions nearby such as Byland Abbey, the Kilburn White Horse and Shandy Hall.

The Banks family have lived and farmed around Oldstead for many generations and when Tom and Anne Banks bought the inn in 2006, they nurtured it with care and passion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr and Mrs Banks’ sons Tommy and James got involved with the business and Tommy worked in the kitchen while James ran the front of the house.

Beautiful houses, amazing restaurants and more - get our Lifestyle newsletter

The Black Swan won two AA Rosettes and was voted AA Pub of the Year in England in 2010. Two years later, the restaurant won a Michelin Star with Adam Jackson as head chef and when Mr Jackson left to set up his own restaurant in June 2013, Tommy Banks took over as head chef.

He retained the restaurant’s Michelin status and Tommy, at the age of 24, became the youngest chef to hold a Michelin Star.

In 2016, the restaurant was awarded four AA Rosettes and a year later, Tripadvisor named it The Best Restaurant in the World based on customers’ reviews, the first British restaurant to top their list since it began in 2012.

Related topics:Black SwanMichelin

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice