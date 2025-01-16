Derelict Georgian mansion in Yorkshire to be turned into care home

A derelict Georgian mansion will be brought back into use as a care home after planning permission was granted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burley House in Leeds, which is currently vacant and boarded up, will be converted by care provider Embracing Independent Lifestyles.

The redevelopment of the Burley Road property will see it turned into a round-the-clock care facility for up to eleven residents, aged 18-65.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds City Council approved a planning application for the scheme. A planning report said the project would not harm the character of Burley Village Conservation Area.

Burley House.

It said: “The site is within an established residential area, with access to local amenities and public transport facilities located within walking distance.”

The applicant said the restoring the dilapidated building, previously used as a nursing home, would help reduce crime and vandalism.

A design report said: “The proposals of bringing this boarded up vacant and unkempt property back into viable use would have a positive impact upon the appearance and preservation of the conservation area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A heritage report said the mansion was the 19th century home of John Smith, a city banker and philanthropist who carried out alterations to the building.

It is thought to have been built by the Goodman family, who would have occupied ornate and spacious rooms in the mansion while servants lived upstairs.

The report said: “The historic interest of Burley House is a strong, key positive contributor to the heritage significance of the building.”

The redevelopment was welcomed by Kirkstall Labour councillors Fiona Venner and Andy Rontree, who gave comments in support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Venner said: “It is a fantastic location for a supported housing project, being so near many amenities, public transport and Burley Park.”

Coun Rontree said the neglected state of the building had attracted criminality.