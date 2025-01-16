Derelict Georgian mansion in Yorkshire to be turned into care home
Burley House in Leeds, which is currently vacant and boarded up, will be converted by care provider Embracing Independent Lifestyles.
The redevelopment of the Burley Road property will see it turned into a round-the-clock care facility for up to eleven residents, aged 18-65.
Leeds City Council approved a planning application for the scheme. A planning report said the project would not harm the character of Burley Village Conservation Area.
It said: “The site is within an established residential area, with access to local amenities and public transport facilities located within walking distance.”
The applicant said the restoring the dilapidated building, previously used as a nursing home, would help reduce crime and vandalism.
A design report said: “The proposals of bringing this boarded up vacant and unkempt property back into viable use would have a positive impact upon the appearance and preservation of the conservation area.”
A heritage report said the mansion was the 19th century home of John Smith, a city banker and philanthropist who carried out alterations to the building.
It is thought to have been built by the Goodman family, who would have occupied ornate and spacious rooms in the mansion while servants lived upstairs.
The report said: “The historic interest of Burley House is a strong, key positive contributor to the heritage significance of the building.”
The redevelopment was welcomed by Kirkstall Labour councillors Fiona Venner and Andy Rontree, who gave comments in support.
Coun Venner said: “It is a fantastic location for a supported housing project, being so near many amenities, public transport and Burley Park.”
Coun Rontree said the neglected state of the building had attracted criminality.
He said: “Its location makes it eminently suitable for continued use as a care facility and I would be happy to see it come back into use for that purpose.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.