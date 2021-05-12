Popular youth hostel in Yorkshire Dales sold to head teacher for £100,000

Hospitality professional Steve Bussey and David Miller at Hawes Youth Hostel

The hostel, in Hawes, was sold to Newcastle headteacher David Miller for £100,000.

It is popular with groups of walkers and mountain bikers and has provided budget accommodation as a base for exploring the Yorkshire Dales since 1972

Mr Miller plans to begin placements at the hostel, which reopens on Monday, in catering, gardening, and housekeeping, and hopes to link up with special needs schools and colleges.

“I know from my work as a head teacher that workplace opportunities for young people with learning difficulties are nowhere near as widely available as they should be," he said.

"At Hawes Youth Hostel we hope to be one of the few businesses linking up with SEND schools and colleges nationally to provide short and long-term placements for 18-25-year-olds in areas such as housekeeping, catering and grounds maintenance.

"We will also be looking into the prospect of employing a full-time tutor to oversee the work experience programme.