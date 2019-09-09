This barn conversion has been named the best holiday let in the North York Moors

A holiday cottage that overlooks that North Yorkshire Moors Railway has been named the best place to stay in the National Park.

The Long Barn in Appleton-le-Moors, near Goathland, is owned by local couple John Brooks and Lynn Bowler.

Guests can watch steam trains passing the cottage

Falling Foss: The enchanted tea garden that became one of Yorkshire's quirkiest cafes

Their barn conversion, which sleeps eight, won gold in the Best National Park Category at the Sykes Gem Awards, a competition run by rental firm Sykes Holiday Cottages.

They began letting the property in 2017 and have ridden the wave of interest in staycation breaks.

The rural retreat has spectacular views of the nearby North Yorkshire Moors Railway, a heritage steam line.



Meet the North Yorkshire Moors Railway volunteers who get to live their dream

John, a former firefighter, said:-

“We’ve put so much into making The Long Barn a success, and constantly get great feedback from our visitors, but an award like this really does mean a lot. The trophy will definitely be given pride of place in the cottage.

“We love providing visitors with a home away from home - a chance to escape the hustle and bustle, recharge their batteries and spend quality time catching up with friends and family. Our guests love gathering to watch the passing steam train, a spectacle that’s enjoyed by visitors young and old.

“Seeing happy, smiling faces enjoying special moments together is really what makes holiday letting worthwhile for us - you just can’t beat it.”

The cottage is also close to open moorland, public footpaths, and has a large garden.

The Long Barn beat off tough competition from other shortlisted properties, with the judging panel impressed by the style and facilities on offer, along with guest feedback on cleanliness, comfort and value for money.