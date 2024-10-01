The popular Shipley bar Groove Pad is set to reopen under new management and will return with a bang with a variety of live music and drinks.

The new management of the Shipley live music venue and craft bar Groove Pad will be experienced pub operators the Wright Pub Group who will collaborate with the previous owner to offer regular live music, beer and other drinks.

The gigs at the bar, both covers and originals, have been very popular and well attended since it first opened in 2021.

However, due to the sky-high energy bills and rising costs, the previous owner Andy Parkinson was forced to close the doors in July 2024. After working with new owners Donna Lohan and Mark Smith from the Wright Pub Group and negotiating a fairer energy supply, the venue will reopen and continue to serve the local community and support local bands and musicians.

Groove Pad. (Pic credit: Google)

The new look will see Groove Pad bar and live music venue on the first floor, with downstairs becoming Studio 48, a smaller and more intimate bar and venue.

Groove Pad/Studio 48 will continue to be a craft beer venue, with an extensive range of cask and keg beers, cocktails and premium drinks, as well as specialising in authentic American sandwiches and burgers.

The venue’s new owner Ms Lohan also operates the Old Silent Inn, Stanbury near Keighley and the Otley Tavern, Otley and for eight years she successfully ran The Flappit, near Haworth. The Wright Pub Group will be building on the success as a live music venue and developing the offer across the two bars.

The previous owner, Mr Parkinson, is also a well known local musician and music tutor and will continue to oversee the music side of the venue.

There will be live music every Friday and Saturday, with chilled Sundays, as well as opening throughout the week and it will continue to have rehearsal rooms for local bands and musicians to book.

It is opening again this Friday, October 4, 2024, with a gig headlined by 13th Day, a teenage rock covers band that was formed from the Vault Rockschool.

“We are really excited to be taking on Groove Pad, which is a really exciting live music venue and craft beer bar, adding Studio 48 as a second bar and venue downstairs,” Ms Lohan said.

“We are pleased to build on the great work of Andy and his team and to work with him to continue to offer great live music, drinks and food.

“We look forward to continuing to have great gigs here as well as local beer and our American sandwich menu, which has proved very popular in the Otley Tavern.

“We hope that the local community in Shipley and Saltaire and live music and beer lovers from all over Bradford will come and support us.”

Mr Parkinson said: “I am absolutely delighted that the Wright Pub Group Donna has taken on Groove Pad which will continue to be a focus for live music in Shipley.

“It will be great to work with Donna and Mark as experienced pub operators and allow me to focus on the music side of Groove Pad, with a regular programme of gigs of all genres of music, as well as offering rehearsal space.

“My passion has always been grassroots music and supporting live music and musicians in the local area.