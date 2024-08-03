The Yorkshire Post was invited to try out the new Rudy’s Pizza that opened in York last week but I felt apprehensive dining alone - here is what I thought.

Do you know the feeling you get when you are dining alone and feel exposed? Well that’s what concerned me when I was invited on behalf of The Yorkshire Post for a meal at the newly opened Rudy’s Pizza in the city centre of York.

The walk from the station was short and sweet and as always I savoured the stunning views of York from the bridge on the way to the restaurant.

When I walked into the restaurant it was packed. There were so many people dining there, so that was a good sign straight away.

Outside of Rudy's Pizza in York.

What surprised me was the mix of people dining there - they were from all age groups and varied group sizes. Some looked like they were on a date, there was a group of girls enjoying a meal together, and older people enjoying a pizza.

The decor was casual with a retro theme, various old posters hanging on the walls and a wooden aesthetic. I immediately felt comfortable.

The atmosphere was ideal for either a lunch in the afternoon or a cosy dinner in the evening. There was even an outdoor seating area for sunny days.

Margarita pizza at Rudy's in York.

I was taken to my table by a friendly hostess who sent over the waitress to take my order. The menu was mostly pizza - but it was freshly baked out of the oven.

I decided to go for a margarita pizza and a glass of rose wine - I know, quite an odd combination.

The drinks menu was quite extensive too with a variety of cocktails and beer as well as your classic red, white, sparkling and rose wines. There were also many non-alcoholic drink options.

As I sat there waiting for my meal and looked around awkwardly, feeling like I was exposed, I gradually felt more relaxed as I could very well see that I was not the only one dining alone.

Inside of Rudy's Pizza, York.

The pizza arrived within 20 minutes of ordering which was swift. I saw there was a pizza cutter in a cup in the centre of the table which was handy. The sheer size of the pizza took me by surprise, I thought, there is no way I’ll be finishing that today.

As expected the pizza was delicious and very well cooked, with a crispy finish and the wine wasn’t bad either.

After I had finished eating half of the pizza, I looked again at the menu and noticed a list of desserts - they all looked tempting so I asked for a chocolate brownie to go. I was initially eyeing up the tiramisu but they told me that they couldn’t pack that up for me.

They offered me either a large or small sized takeaway box for the rest of my pizza and brought over my brownie. The next day I had the pizza and brownie for lunch and they were just as delicious a day after they were baked. Although I was advised by the staff there to heat up the brownie to make the most of it, which I did.

I spoke to Alex who was working at the restaurant, he is usually at the Leeds branch, and he told me that there are five branches in Yorkshire, three in Leeds, one in Sheffield and the newest in York.