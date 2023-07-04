Three Yorkshire pubs based in Beverley, Leeds and Sheffield have been named some of the best beer gardens in England.

Summer is approaching and the days are becoming increasingly warmer and brighter, so Yorkshire families and groups of friends will be eagerly searching for beer gardens with picturesque views.

England has plenty of pubs with beautiful beer gardens to enjoy a refreshing drink and delicious food - Yorkshire is particularly popular for its beer gardens due to its gorgeous countryside and landscapes.

From riverside inns to hidden gem city gardens, you can be sure of a sunny spot for an al fresco drink or meal in every corner of the country, but some are more unique than the rest. To celebrate the most spectacular pubs, bars and restaurants in the country to enjoy during the summer, travel experts from Big7Travel have compiled their annual list of the best beer gardens in England.

Pipe and Glass Inn in Beverley. (Pic credit: Google)

The lists are compiled using a ranking system which they have developed as well as reviews from their 2.5 million social media audience.

In sixth place is the Gardeners Rest in Sheffield which is described as ‘a proper pub’ in the heart of Neepsend ‘with a difference’. It was bought by the local community in 2016 and was transformed into a popular hub. The beer on tap is locally sourced from Sheffield Brewery and hosts live music nights. It also includes one of the quirkiest beer gardens in the country with its flower-filled labyrinth of picnic tables, sculptures, vegetables and overlooks the River Don.

In 12th place is Water Lane Boathouse located on the banks of the River Aire in Leeds and overlooks Granary Wharf. It is housed in an early 19th century shipment warehouse; the bar sprawls across two floors and offers a wide range of beers, wines, cocktails and spirits as well as delicious food including sandwiches, loaded burgers and sourdough pizzas.

Finally, the Pipe and Glass Inn in South Dalton came in 19th place due to its Michelin-starred dining experience and is located in one of Yorkshire’s most impressive beer gardens. The pub is housed in what was once the gatehouse of Dalton Park and the country house-style restaurant boasts stunning garden views and an extensive menu curated by chef James Mackenzie.

Water Lane Boathouse in Leeds. (Pic credit: Google)

The newly-designed gardens grow edible plants, herbs and shrubs and there are two outdoor spaces: informal picnic benches at the front and seating on the terrace at the back.

Full list of the best beer gardens in England

1 - The Watering Hole – Perranporth, Cornwall

2 - The Rising Sun – Pensford, Somerset

The Gardeners Rest in Sheffield. (Pic credit: Google)

3 - The People’s Park Tavern – London

4 - The Jolly Fisherman – Craster, Northumberland

5 - The Drunken Duck Inn – Ambleside, Cumbria

6 - The Gardeners Rest – Sheffield, South Yorkshire

7 - The Wheatsheaf – Combe Hay/Bath, Somerset

8 - The Ship Inn – Mundesley, Norfolk

9 - The Canal House – Birmingham, West Midlands

10 - The Ferry Inn – Salcombe, Devon

11 - Prince Leopold Inn – Warminster, Wiltshire

12 - Water Lane Boathouse – Leeds, West Yorkshire

13 - The Perch Inn – Binsey, Oxford

14 - The Jolly Sportsman – Lewes, East Sussex

15 - Seven Stones Inn – St. Martin’s, Scilly Isles

16 - The Boathouse Inn – Shrewsbury, Shropshire

17 - Escape to Freight Island – Manchester

18 - Kazimier Garden – Liverpool, Merseyside

19 - The Pipe and Glass Inn – South Dalton, Yorkshire

20 - Canalhouse – Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

21 - Topsham Brewery & Taproom – Exeter, Devon

22 - Cholmondeley Arms – Malpas, Cheshire

23 - The George – Alstonefield, Staffordshire

24 - The Old Neptune – Whitstable, Kent