Yorkshire revealed as the UK’s most financially stretched regions
While annual inflation dipped to 2.6% in March 2025, down significantly from the 11% peak recorded in 2022*, the day-to-day impact on households remains. According to the latest ONS figures, 93% of British households that experienced a cost-of-living increase in the past month cited rising food prices, while 76% reported higher gas and electricity bills**.
“Inflation may be slowing, but the cost burden on families hasn’t disappeared,” said a Moneyboat spokesperson. “With household bills still elevated, many individuals are just one unexpected cost away from needing short-term financial support.”
UK Counties with the highest proportion of short-term loan customers
|County
|% of Customers
|No. of Customers
|Lancashire
|7.89%
|3,300
|Yorkshire
|5.50%
|2,301
|Essex
|4.93%
|2,062
|Kent
|4.49%
|1,875
|Surrey
|3.76%
|1,571
|Staffordshire
|2.93%
|1,225
|Greater London
|2.89%
|1,208
|Hampshire
|2.80%
|1,169
|Cheshire
|2.57%
|1,073
These figures reveal that financial pressure is being felt across a wide range of regions from post-industrial areas in the North like Lancashire and Yorkshire, to traditionally more affluent counties like Surrey and Greater London.
The diversity of these places suggests that short-term borrowing is no longer confined to any single demographic or income bracket but is instead a nationwide response to ongoing economic uncertainty and rising everyday costs.
Young adults leading loan demand
In addition to regional analysis, Moneyboat’s customer data shows a surge in borrowing among 25–34-year-olds, who now account for 32.3% of customers - the highest across all age groups. This is closely followed by the 35–44 bracket at 30.79%, suggesting that financially active working-age adults are being hit hardest by rent increases, childcare costs, and limited savings buffers.
Age distribution breakdown:
- 25–34 years – 32.30%
- 35–44 years – 30.79%
- 45–54 years – 18.89%
- 18–24 years – 7.39%
- 55–64 years – 9.58%
- 65+ years – 1.05%
Tips for borrowing responsibly: How to apply for a short-term loan safely
If you’re considering a short-term loan, it's essential to protect yourself financially. Here are Moneyboat’s top tips:
- Check the lender is FCA-authorised
- Always ensure the lender is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). This guarantees you are protected under UK consumer credit laws.
- Understand the terms upfront
- Read the APR, repayment schedule, and total cost of the loan before signing. Responsible lenders will present this clearly and upfront.
- Borrow only what you need
- Short-term loans are not designed for long-term borrowing. Only apply for the amount you need and can reasonably repay.
- Use credit comparison tools
- Sites like MoneyHelper or Check My File can help you compare offers and understand your credit position.
- Avoid rollovers or late payments
- Missing payments can damage your credit score and lead to additional fees. Make sure the repayment terms work for your budget.
- Look for transparency and support
- A responsible lender will offer clear communication, no hidden fees, and customer service that helps, not pressures.
“A short-term loan can offer essential breathing room—but only when used responsibly, and with a trusted lender. Our focus at Moneyboat is to lend with transparency and affordability.”
If you'd like to find out more, please visit: www.moneyboat.co.uk