Beautician ‘who smuggled cocaine into US’ thought she was bringing in cash

A British beautician who is accused of bringing 43kg of cocaine into the US said she thought she was carrying cash not drugs in her suitcases.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kim Hall, 28, from Middlesbrough, is under house arrest in Chicago awaiting trial after she was stopped at O’Hare airport in August.

She appeared on ITV’s This Morning show and explained how two British men, whom she met while on holiday in Portugal, offered her a free trip to Mexico.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told the programme: “I just had a lot going on at home at the time, I needed a bit of breathing space. It was a breath of fresh air to go there.”

Once in Mexico, she met the men again and one of them explained he would like her to fly £250,000 home for him as he had lost his passport, was in trouble and needed to get the cash to his family.

Hall, who has since been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, said: “It just seemed really legit and straightforward.”

Asked by presenter Dermot O’Leary if she did not feel “slightly suspicious”, given the amount of money involved, she said: “At the time I was not thinking along them lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was thinking it was just money. I certainly was not thinking it was committing a crime.”

Hall said she missed two flights to the UK with the two suitcases the men gave her but then took a flight to Manchester via Chicago.

Officials at O’Hare airport stopped her and when they opened her suitcases and found suspicious items, she said they asked: “What are you trying to bring in?”.

She told the show: “I said ‘I don’t know’, I was just confused.”

Hall said she will not name the two men who paid for her trip to Mexico out of fear of reprisals.