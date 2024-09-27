A man is due to stand trial accused of strangling his partner who died in a house fire a month later, along with their three children.

Jonathan Birtle is “very alarmed and distressed” that prosecutors are proceeding with the case against him after losing his family in such tragic circumstances, a court heard.

Bryonie Gawith, 29, Denisty Birtle, nine, Oscar Birtle, five, and 22-month-old Aubree Birtle died following a blaze at their home in Westbury Road,Bradford, in the early hours of August 21.

Ms Gawith’s partner, Jonathan Birtle, was in custody at the time after being arrested for allegedly assaulting her on July 27.

On Friday, Birtle appeared atBradfordCrown Court where he pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and strangulation. He also denied stealing Ms Gawith’s phone.

Defence lawyer Fuad Arshad told the court Birtle was “very alarmed and distressed that the Crown Prosecution Service has decided to continue this prosecution against him” and “wishes for that to be echoed in court”.

A trial date of January 2026 was set, but Mr Arshad said Birtle was “in such a state of trauma I have concerns as to his psychiatric standing”.

He told the court: “We will be seeking a report from psychiatric experts as to whether he is fit to stand trial.”

Judge Kirstie Watson heard Birtle was released from custody the day after the fatal house fire, but was fitted with an electronic tag and given a curfew of 6pm to 6am.

Mr Arshad appealed for some of the stringent bail conditions to be relaxed as the family’s funeral is next week, but Judge Watson said the judge who set them should deal with the application at another hearing.

A further hearing to determine whether Birtle is fit to stand trial will take place at the same court on November 15.

Two men accused of murder and attempted murder over the fire are due to go on trial in March next year.

Mohammed Shabir, 44, of Alice Street, Keighley; and Calum Sunderland, 25, of Calton Street, Keighley; deny murdering Ms Gawith and the three children, and attempting to murder Ms Gawith’s sister, Antonia Gawith.

The court heard a man arrested at the scene of the fire, described as the “main suspect”, was “still unconscious” in hospital and will not be ready for trial “even if he does wake up”.

West Yorkshire Police previously confirmed the man in hospital is the ex-partner of a woman who was visiting the family.

Ms Gawith died at the scene and the three children died from their injuries in hospital.

In a statement issued after their deaths, the family of the victims said the loss of “our B” and the children, referred to as “Chuch, Oggy and Strawberry”, had brought “unimaginable sadness and grief”.

Birtle also released a statement which read: “I am absolutely distraught at the sudden loss of my fiancee, Bryonie, and our three beautiful children.

“Bryonie and I were together for a long time, and we had a good life together.

“She was a beautiful woman and a loving mother to Oscar, Aubree and Denisty.