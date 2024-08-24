Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following a house fire which killed a mother and three children in Bradford.

West Yorkshire Police said it executed a number of warrants in the Keighley area in relation to the fire on Westbury Road on Wednesday (August 21) in which a 29-year-old woman and her three children, aged nine, five and 22 months, all died.

The two men - aged 36 and 45 - were arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.

A 39 year old man who was arrested at the scene on Wednesday on suspicion of murder remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Bryonie Gawith aged 29, and her three children – Denisty Birtle, nine, Oscar Birtle, five-, and 22-month-old, Aubree Birtle – died after their home was deliberately set alight in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Tributes have been paid by family members, as well as the children’s father and their school.

West Yorkshire Police said cordons remain in place on Carlby Grove, Carlton Street, Malsis Road and Minnie Street while searches are carried out.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry team said: “Extensive enquiries remain ongoing today in what is very much a live and active investigation.

“Specialist officers are continuing to support the family. They are understandably devastated at their loss, and we would ask that their privacy is respected.

“We are continuing to appeal for any information in relation to the fire, and keen to speak to anyone who might have any information to come forward.”