Police have arrested two more people on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman and her three children in a house fire in Bradford.

Bryonie Gawith aged 29, and her three children – Denisty Birtle, nine, Oscar Birtle, five-, and 22-month-old, Aubree Birtle – died after their home on Westbury Road in Bradford was deliberately set alight in the early hours of August 21.

West Yorkshire Police have arrested four more people in connection with the investigation, including two more men on suspicion of murder.

The force said it had arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in Keighley in the early hours of this morning (Aug 26).

Two other people, a 54-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, were also arrested from the same address on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Shortly after 10am, another man, aged 44, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after he attended a police station.

Police cordons are in place on Kensington Street and Alice Street in Keighley as detectives continue their investigations.

A 36-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempt murder on August 23 remains in custody, while a 45-year-old man who was also arrested on the same day has been released with no further action and eliminated from the investigation.

A 39-year-old man who was arrested on August 21 remains in hospital, where his condition is described as critical.