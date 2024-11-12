A 25-year-old woman has been found guilty of murder after she lured a man to a Yorkshire park where he was stabbed to death.

Rebecca Moore had been on trail for 16 days at Sheffield Crown Court over the death of 24-year-old Sacad Ali and was found guilty by a jury on Monday (Nov 11).

Moore, of no fixed abode, will be sentenced alongside Barney Griffin - who was 17 when he murdered Mr Ali but has since turned 18 and can now be named - and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Mr Ali died after being stabbed a number of times with machetes in Ponderosa Park in Sheffield in the early hours of March 9 this year.

Despite the efforts of police officers and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three days later Moore, 25, was arrested alongside the two teenagers, who pleaded guilty to the murder in May, but she maintained her innocence.

She will now be sentenced alongside Griffin and the 17-year-old later this month.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood, who is the Senior Investigating Officer for this case, said: "Sacad was lured to his death by Moore who arranged to meet him in Ponderosa Park before he was brutally attacked by two teenage boys.

"Armed with machetes, they violently assaulted Sacad before all three fled the scene, leaving a young man to die on his own in a park.

"The staggering amount of incriminating evidence gathered by the team left those teenagers with no choice but to plead guilty to their actions, and although she did not land a fatal blow on Sacad, I am pleased Moore has now been convicted for the part she played in his murder.

24-year-old Sacad Ali (pictured) lost his life in a fatal knife attack carried out at Ponderosa Park in the Netherthorpe area of Sheffield in the early hours of March 9, 2024, despite the best efforts of medics, police and residents who attempted to come to his aid | NW/Submit

"Knife crime has already taken too many young lives and my thoughts go out to Sacad's family, friends and loved ones as they continue to navigate this tragic loss.

"Sacad and his family have been at the forefront of the whole team's minds throughout our inquiry, and while life will never be the same for them again, I hope the guilty verdict for Moore and earlier guilty pleas go some way towards offering a small sense of justice in light of their unimaginable grief."