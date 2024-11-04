A teenager has appeared in court charged with attempting to murder a 13-year-old girl and possession of a samurai sword.

The 14-year-old was arrested after a girl was found with life-threatening injuries at the side of the A63 dual carriageway in Hessle, near Hull, on Friday.

The boy, who cannot be named, appeared at Hull Youth Court on Monday where he was remanded into youth detention by District Judge Mark Daley.

He is accused of attempting to murder the girl, who also cannot be named, and possession of a bladed article, namely the sword.

The defendant stood in the glass-fronted dock for the 10-minute long hearing flanked by two security guards.

He spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and to give his address.

The alleged victim was found with multiple injuries at about 6.50am on Friday, Humberside Police said.

She remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital after sustaining stab wounds and lacerations to her neck, abdomen, chest and back, the force said.

Six teenagers were initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after being found in a wooded area near the scene on Friday.

Police said that three teenage boys, aged 15, 16 and 17, and two girls aged 14 and 15, had since been released on bail.

Detective Superintendent Simon Vickers said on Saturday that those arrested in connection with the incident were known to the victim.