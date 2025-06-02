Yorkshire court round-up: takeaway owner fined, sea captain denies manslaughter, and reckless driver jailed
Takeaway owner fined for hygiene breaches
A Birkby takeaway owner has been handed a hefty fine of £6,672.33 for repeatedly ignoring food safety warnings at his premises.
Ali Shan, 40, who owns La Jawab Café and Select Grill in Brighouse, was prosecuted at Kirklees Magistrates' Court on May 20, 2025, after environmental health officers found serious hygiene breaches, including improper food storage, unsafe temperatures, and untrained staff.
Shan was found guilty of failing to address improvement notices issued in early 2024, which uncovered chilled foods such as salads and meats far exceeding the legal temperature limit.
The court also warned that Shan could have faced a prison sentence for such breaches, which could carry up to two years behind bars.
Shan has since made significant improvements to his business, including purchasing new chillers and offering staff hygiene training.
Meth-fuelled attack leaves officer injured:
A Leeds man has been jailed for two years after attacking two police officers while under the influence of methamphetamine.
Jason Mortimer, 36, barricaded himself in his bedroom before stabbing one officer in the face with scissors and slashing at another during an arrest attempt.
The incident occurred after Mortimer repeatedly contacted his ex-partner, breaching a restraining order placed against him in 2019.
Mortimer, who was high on crystal meth during the altercation, admitted to grievous bodily harm without intent, resisting arrest, and breaching a restraining order.
He was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court after his violent behaviour was attributed to a personal crisis, compounded by his drug use.
Russian captain denies manslaughter:
The captain of a Russian container ship has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter after a fatal collision with a US oil tanker in the North Sea.
Vladimir Motin, 59, appeared at the Old Bailey via videolink on Friday, May 30, 2025, to answer charges in connection with the death of Filipino crew member Mark Angelo Pernia in March 2025.
The fatal crash occurred near the Humber Estuary when Motin's vessel, the Solong, collided with the Stena Immaculate, killing Pernia, who was working on the forward deck.
Motin, who has been charged with unlawful killing, will face trial in January 2026 after the court scheduled further hearings.
“White Van Man” jailed for high-speed police chase:
A 44-year-old man has been jailed after leading police on a dangerous 20-mile high-speed chase while drunk.
Anthony Proctor, from North Yorkshire, was driving a white Vauxhall Astra van at speeds of up to 80mph in a 30mph zone on February 17, 2025.
Proctor ignored police signals and drove recklessly, cutting corners and running over mini-roundabouts.
After his van ended up in a dead-end, police arrested him.
Proctor was found to be over two and a half times the legal alcohol limit and had been driving with an expired provisional licence.
He admitted to dangerous driving, drink-driving, and driving without insurance and was sentenced to nine months in prison and a 15-month driving ban.