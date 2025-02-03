A 15-year-old boy who was seriously injured when he was stabbed at school has died, police have confirmed.

It happened at All Saints Catholic High School in Granville Road in the city at around 12.17pm, South Yorkshire Police said.

A 14-year-old boy was detained and emergency services are at the school, the force said. The 15-year-old’s family has been informed.

Speaking outside the force’s headquarters, she said: “It is with great sadness that I share with you today, a teenager has died following the stabbing at a Sheffield school earlier today, our thoughts are with the family of the boy, his friends and the whole school community.

“The victim, a 15-year-old boy, suffered serious injuries and despite the best efforts of the ambulance service, he sadly died a short time later.

“A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in our custody at this time.

“We know that what has happened will cause significant distress and concern.

“I would like to reassure you that our officers will remain on scene and in the local area to offer reassurance to parents, staff and local residents as our investigation continues.

“Although we are in the early stages of our inquiries, we are working at pace to build a full picture of how this tragedy has unfolded.

“We urge you to be mindful that there are loved ones at the centre of this and they are grieving the profound loss of a teenage boy in the most devastating of circumstances.

“We would therefore ask you to avoid speculation and the sharing of online content which could be distressing to them and detrimental to our investigation.

“We urge anyone with any information that they believe can assist us to get in touch.”

Police outside All Saints Catholic High School, on Granville Road, Sheffield | National World

Granville Road was closed from the tram stop to Fitzwalter Road, and police asked the public to avoid the area while emergency services carry out their work.

Louise Haigh MP for Sheffield Heeley, said: “Horrific news that the young pupil from All Saints High School has died. All my thoughts are with his family and friends and the entire community at All Saints.

“A teenager is in custody and South Yorkshire Police have assured parents that there is no ongoing risk at the school.

“A criminal investigation will now obviously take place but serious questions will have to be answered about how this could have happened and I will be working with the school, the police and the council to make sure they are.”

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, who has Police and Crime Commissioner responsibilities, added: “This morning a teenage boy went to school like thousands of others across South Yorkshire but won’t come home; a young man who was a member of our community, with his whole life ahead of him.

“My love, my thoughts and my prayers are with his family and friends and the whole community of All Saints Catholic High School.

"The vast majority of our young people don’t carry knives, but one incidence of knife crime is one too many, because when we do see knife crime happen all too often the consequences are utterly devastating, as they have been today.

"I have spoken to the Chief Constable and offered her my full support as she carries out her investigation and continues to do everything she can to prioritise tackling knife crime across South Yorkshire.”

A manager of a community centre near to a school in Sheffield where a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death said “children are afraid” as there has been an increase in crime in the area.

Amaan Ahmed, one of the managers at Castle Asian Community Trust and Mosque in nearby Norfolk Road, said: “This area has seen an increase in crime recently. Cars are being stolen and vandalised, there has been an increase in anti-social behaviour – it is quite rampant in the area.