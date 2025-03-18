Police investigating the disappearance of Claudia Lawrence have said they are atill committed to getting answers for her family on the 16th anniversary of her last being seen.

Claudia Lawrence was last seen on March 18, 2009, and was reported missing two days later.

Claudia, then 35, was reported missing when she failed to turn up for a shift at a University of York canteen. She lived alone in the Heworth area of the city.

Five weeks after her disappearance, North Yorkshire Police launched a murder investigation which has so far proved fruitless. Nobody has ever been charged in connection with her disappearance.

But on the anniversary of her disappearance, the senior investigating officer in the case said the force remains committed to finding answers for her family and bringing those responsible to justice.

Detective Chief Inspector Jon Sygrove, said: “My thoughts remain with Claudia’s mother and wider family. I cannot begin to understand the distress her mother has endured over the past 16 years, but I can reiterate our commitment to finding out what happened to Claudia.

“As we have stated many times, the barrier to unlocking the answers for Claudia’s loved ones are the people who know or may suspect what happened to Claudia.

“There may be many reasons as to why they have been unable to come forward, and I repeat our plea to them after 16 years of living with this knowledge and seeing the pain Claudia’s loved ones have gone through, to please do the right thing and make a report.

“It is never too late to come forward.”

In 2021, officers searched a gravel pit in the village of Sand Hutton in connection with the case.

DCI Sygrove added: “Whilst the inquiry has been in a ‘reactive phase’ since 2017, to be clear, the investigation is not closed. If a specific line of enquiry is developed from receipt of new information, and grows in significance, we will take decisive action, as we did when extensively searching the gravel pits at Sand Hutton in August 2021.

“Every new piece of information is carefully assessed against the significant volumes of material that has been gathered over the full course of the investigation.

“North Yorkshire Police will never give up on the search for the truth. Next to Claudia’s family, there is no-one who wants justice for her loved ones more than North Yorkshire Police.

“If you know something that could help us find Claudia, or those involved in her disappearance and suspected murder, I urge you to come forward now.”