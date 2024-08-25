A banned driver has been sentenced after he was found behind the wheel of a car with more than double the legal limit of alcohol in his breath.

Lee Llewelyn was arrested after members of the public reported him behaving suspiciously behind the wheel of a Nissan Juke which was parked in a lay-by on the A59 at Haw Park House to Holme Lane in Skipton.

The 34-year-old drove off in the direction of Bolton Abbey and was pulled over by traffic constable David Minto, although had originally failed to stop when TC Minto flashed his blue lights and asked him to pull over.

Llewelyn, of Pearl Close in Knaresborough, eventually brought the car to a stop a short time later at around 5.20pm on White Wall Lane heading towards Harrogate, where he failed a breath test.

North Yorkshire Police said he blew 84 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol.

He admitted driving while over the prescribed limit, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance at court and was sentenced at Skipton Magistrates Court on August 23.

He was given a 12-week suspended sentence; ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and comply with rehabilitation activities and alcohol treatment; and disqualified from driving for three years.

Once he has served the ban, Llewelyn will need to take an extended driving test before being allowed on the roads again.

TC Minto said: “The defendant clearly has no regard for other road users.

“Despite being handed a two-year disqualification for failing to provide a specimen following a damage-only collision in Knaresborough on 15 May, he chose to drive a vehicle three months later.

"Not only that he was drunk whilst doing so – more than double limit.