The Majestic Hotel in Harrogate

Childcare specialist Chenise Gregory, from London, was found dead in a room at the Doubletree by Hilton-owned Majestic Hotel last week alongside the body of Michael McGibbon.

Police said they were treating the deaths of the two 29-year-olds as a murder-suicide and were not looking for any other suspects. Chenise died from stab wounds.

Devante Gravesande-Smith JC, a barrister attached to Morrisons Solicitors, posted a statement on behalf of Cherise's family in which her relatives claimed Mr McGibbon was abusive towards her. The former couple were not in a relationship at the time of Chenise's death.

"It is with great sadness that I am announcing the transition of my cousin Chenise Lorna Gregory . She was born in my mother’s hand and her middle name is my mother’s name. Unfortunately, she was sadly murdered on Tuesday. Sleep on my dear cousin.

"Chenise was a loving and caring person whose smile would light up a room. Chenise worked as a childcare specialist. Throughout her life she touched the hearts of those she worked with as well as her family and close friends. As a family we are deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate circumstances surrounding Chenise’s tragic murder. We’re heartbroken to learn that our beloved Chenise was lured to her death at the hands of her controlling and manipulative ex-boyfriend. We would ask that our family be given our privacy during this time and would not like to be contacted."