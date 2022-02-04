Costel Matei, 26, of Hull, had 17 points on his licence when he collided with biker George Ellis on the A1035 between Routh and Tickton, near Beverley, in July 2020.

Yet at his sentencing at Hull Crown Court yesterday, he was given only a four-month jail term suspended for 18 months, 200 hours of community service, a six-month curfew and a two-year driving ban.

He had pleaded guilty to being responsible for the death of mountain rescue volunteer Mr Ellis, who was based at RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire.

George Ellis was based at RAF Leeming

At the time of the crash, Mr Ellis was travelling to Fridaythorpe with his father, who shared his love of motorcycles. Matei had been stuck in traffic and in an impatient bid to get out of the queue and without checking his path, drove straight into Mr Ellis, knocking him into the road.

He suffered serious head injuries and was immediately taken to hospital. Sadly, seven days later, his family were told that despite the best efforts of hospital staff, Mr Ellis would never recover from his injury. He died a short time later.

It was discovered during the investigation that Matei had no valid car insurance and had racked up 17 penalty points on his driving licence the previous year.

PC Nicholas Ward of Humberside Police said: “The pain that George’s family and friends have suffered due to the careless actions of Costel Matei is incomprehensible.

“George was an extremely bright and giving man, excelling in the RAF since joining in 2017, and had his whole life ahead of him. He helped others who were struggling at work, raised money for the RAF Benevolent Fund and helped those in need during his time with the mountain rescue team. At home, he supported his friends and family by helping to care for his disabled twin sister, fitting the electrics in his younger brother’s new house and putting fences up for his friends; nothing was too much trouble for him.

“Although we welcome yesterday's outcome, we know that nothing can bring back George for his loved ones. I must commend his family for their strength throughout this last extremely difficult 18 months.

“No-one should lose their life at the hands of careless driving by others. That’s why even the most basic of road safety, such as checking your mirrors before manoeuvring, should be followed in all situations to prevent accidents, and in extremely serious cases like these, the loss of life.

“I would like to thank everyone who came forward to assist with our investigation, ultimately helping us to seek justice and closure for George’s family.”

Speaking of their heartbreaking loss the Ellis family, of Aldbrough, said: “We would like to thank our friends for all of their support over these past horrendous 18 months since our son George Ellis was killed whilst riding his motorcycle.

“We thank the RAF at Leeming for their continuous help and support, especially the General Engineering Flight who are keeping George's memory alive on the base.

“We thank the police an the CPS for all of their hard work, giving Matei only one option - to plead guilty to killing George, proving George's innocence and recognising that George would still be with us today if it wasn't for his actions.

“The care from the doctors and nurses on the ICU ward at Hull Royal Infirmary was fantastic and we can't thank them enough for how they treated George with dignity and respect.

“We would like to thank the off-duty paramedic and nurse who ran to assist George, giving him a chance of survival, and to all the people who helped that day at the accident scene.

“We were devastated to learn that Matei just sat in his car at the scene, leaving George to die on the roadside, he didn't even ring for an ambulance or the police on his mobile, and has shown no remorse or compassion in any way since.

“We still can't believe that Matei was allowed to drive with 17 points on his licence, after only living in the UK for two years, and then went on to kill George.

“It's unforgivable how Matei insisted on a second postmortem before changing his mind after 38 days, as he couldn't get legal aid, leaving us waiting in agony and delaying George's funeral.

“A car is a lethal weapon and it is vital that people drive with care and think about other road users. We don't want any other families to go through what we have gone through over the past 18 months.

“We all miss George every day. He was such a kind, friendly loving man, always so happy and full of life. We are so proud of his personal achievements in the RAF and Mountain Rescue Team and also how he helped others throughout his life. Matei has changed our whole world, and has forever changed the path for all our friends and family. We are left with only memories from George's short 27 years, never being able to see his smile again or make new memories with him.