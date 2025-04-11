Norwegian teenager in court after guns discovered in Yorkshire hotel room

A Norwegian teenager has appeared at the Old Bailey after allegedly being caught with two guns in a hotel room in Huddersfield.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johannes Kongsnes Natland, 18, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and having a firearm and ammunition on March 19, two days after arriving in the UK from Norway.

Specialist firearms officers from West Yorkshire Police who had gone to the hotel to arrest the defendant also seized what are believed to be two firearms and a quantity of ammunition from his room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firearms are alleged to be a black Luger 9mm semi-automatic pistol and a revolver.

Natland was charged with possession of two prohibited firearms and having ammunition without a firearm certificate.

On Friday, Natland, from Stavanger in Norway, appeared at the Old Bailey by videolink from Wormwood Scrubs for a preliminary hearing.

Wearing a grey tracksuit, Natland spoke to confirm his identity and that he understood proceedings without the need for an interpreter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said she was content to leave the case in the terrorism case management list while investigations continue into what is suspected to have been behind the alleged offences.

She noted the defendant had not been charged with conspiracy to murder and there was no information about who an alleged intended target could have been.

The court was told the police investigation was ongoing and included inquiries abroad.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said the case would be heard by a High Court judge at Nottingham Crown Court, with a trial date to be fixed later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natland was remanded into custody until a further hearing at the Old Bailey on June 6 before Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb.

Scotland Yard has previously said that because of ongoing lines of inquiry, including a number of international inquiries, the investigation was being dealt with by detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing.

However, the case is not being treated as terrorist-related at this time, a spokesperson for the Met Police has said.