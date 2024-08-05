Middlesbrough disorder: Pictures show damage caused as 'staggering' violence erupts

More riots broke out on the streets of Yorkshire on Sunday, with the disorder in Middlesbrough lasting until around 1.30am this morning (Aug 5).

A group of rioters in Middlesbrough smashed the windows of houses and cars and threw objects at officers on Sunday afternoon, with one seen shouting a racial slur and another telling police: “It’s our f****** country.”

There were 43 arrests, and significant damage was caused to the Crown Court and the University, Cleveland Police said.

In Rotherham, anti-immigration rioters smashed the windows of the Holiday Inn Express before starting fires.

At least 10 officers were injured, including one who was knocked unconscious, South Yorkshire Police confirmed later, saying one person had already been arrested and others involved should “expect us to be at their doors very soon”.

Masked men hurled lengths of wood, chairs and bottles, and sprayed fire extinguishers at officers outside after some 700 people gathered.

Downing Street is expected to hold a Cobra emergency response meeting on Monday after “thugs” tried to storm hotels housing asylum seekers on the sixth day of escalating disorder.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer vowed rioters would “regret” engaging in “far-right thuggery” and promised those involved in unrest would “face the full force of the law” as he addressed the nation on Sunday.

