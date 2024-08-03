Protesters clashed with police as far right-linked demonstrations broke out across Yorkshire.

In Hull, riot police had to use pepper spray on people clad in England flags, who hurled rocks and objects at them. The demonstrators appeared to be trying to attack asylum seekers, who they claimed were in a hotel in the city.

At least four people have been arrested and three officers suffered injuries. Ch Supt Darren Wildbore said: “Our officers have faced eggs and bottles being thrown and have made four arrests relating to public order offences. We have also issued a dispersal order for the area and there will remain a visible police presence as they remain in the area to protect the safety of those in the community. I can confirm that we have not deployed tear gas contrary to speculation in the media.”

Pro-Palestine marchers faced down people wearing Tommy Robinson t-shirts and holding Reform UK placards in Leeds. Police managed to keep the two groups apart for much of the day.

Around 150 people carrying St George’s flags shouted “you’re not English any more” and “paedo Muslims off our street” outside the city’s central library and art gallery. But they were greatly outnumbered by hundreds of counter protesters shouting “Nazi scum off our streets”.

Many of this group were waving Palestinian flags in the sunshine and chanting “there are many, many more of us than you” and “where’s your Tommy gone?” referring to Tommy Robinson who has fled the UK.

The worst violence was in Liverpool, where mask youths hurled bricks at police officers.

It was the latest disorder to break out across England this week, with riots in London, Manchester, Southport and Hartlepool, after the killing of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Merseyside on Monday. Almost 150 people have already been arrested.

Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, 17, from Lancashire, is accused of the attack, but false claims spread online that the suspect was an asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK by boat.

An ⁠extra 70 prosecutors will be drafted in on standby this weekend to charge people who set out to cause violent disorder as the authorities prepare to deal with dozens of further demonstrations planned over the next two days.

Campaign group Hope Not Hate has identified more than 30 events taking place.

Three police officers were taken to hospital after the rioting in Sunderland on Friday night. Hundreds of people gathered in the North East city, many of them draped in England flags, and chanted in support of Tommy Robinson and shouted insults about Islam.

Some protesters descended into violence, setting an overturned car on fire, while others targeted a mosque. One man was filmed taking part in violence who had a Nazi swastika tattooed on his back.

Police in protective gear came under sustained attack as rioters set off fire extinguishers on them, while some demonstrators threw stones and beer cans.

In Yorkshire, senior police officers were keen to stress that while they will protect people’s right to protest, they will quickly step in to prevent criminality. South Yorkshire Police said it was “aware of a planned protest in Rotherham this weekend” and that there may be “an increased police presence across the county”.

A police car is set on fire as Far-right activists hold an Enough is Enough protest in Sunderland. Credit: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images | Getty Images

A force spokesperson said: “We are aware of heightened tensions nationally following the tragic incident in Southport earlier this week. We are engaging with our communities across all areas of the force, and are continuing to monitor any local concerns.

“People may see an increased police presence across the county, as we carry out this work. We are also aware of a planned protest in Rotherham this weekend.

“As with all protests, our role at any planned events will be to balance the rights of those who wish to protest, together with those who may be impacted by it.

“While a protest may be peaceful and non-violent, on occasion we are aware the actions of protestors may not always be legal.

“Our officers will aim to prevent, where possible, crime and disorder. Where it does occur, we will provide an effective, lawful and proportionate response.”

Far-right activists hold an Enough is Enough protest in Sunderland. Credit: Getty | Getty Images

Humberside Police’s Chief Superintendent Darren Wildbore said: “We have been made aware by organisers of a planned protest in Hull City Centre, Saturday, August 3.

“Officers are in regular contact with those involved in organising the event to ensure that disruption to the rest of the public is minimised, whilst also respecting the right to peaceful protest.

“We will have officers in Hull City Centre, who will be on hand to provide reassurance and swiftly deal with any concerns or emerging issues.”

These sentiments were echoed by Assistant Chief Constable Osman Khan of West Yorkshire Police, who said: “We are of course aware of recent disorder across the country and continue to monitor relevant intelligence relating to the possibility of further incidents.

“We are experienced and well-prepared in terms of planning for, and managing incidents such as these should they occur.”

Leeds Central and Headingley MP Alex Sobel said: “Today, we stand united in condemning the planned far-right protests in Leeds.